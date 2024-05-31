Doug SheridanDoug Sheridan• 1st• 1stEnergy, Economics & Policy | Research • Analysis • Commentary • OpinionEnergy, Economics & Policy | Research • Analysis • Commentary • Opinion

The WSJ Editorial Board writes, Ford Motor Company ’s expensive bet on EVs isn’t paying off, so what’s its plan? To hamstring competitors that aren’t going all-in on EVs. That’s the story behind Ford’s intervention this week in a federal court case brought by 25 states against the Biden Admin’s de facto EV mandate.



“Ford has taken steps to transform its business to ensure compliance with stricter emissions standards,” the company said in a brief to the DC Circuit Court of Appeals opposing the lawsuit. “Ford is investing billions in electrification efforts” and it “has a critical interest in ensuring that a level regulatory playing field applies to the entire industry.”





Translation—Ford has committed to spending tens of billions of dollars to comply with government EV mandates. The result? Its EV division lost $1.3B in Q1 of this year, about $132,000 for each sale. Ouch. Other auto makers that have been slower to invest in EVs have benefited from their caution. Ford doesn’t like that and wants them punished.



The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s quotas will also result in higher prices for gas-powered cars, as auto makers seek to offset EV losses. Note that Ford has slashed EV prices to boost sales, while raising prices on some popular gas-powered models. This cost-shift won’t be sustainable as the EPA mandate ratchets up.



Ford’s worry is that its EV investments will be for naught if the rule gets blocked in court. Then competitors that haven’t spent as much on EVs will speed ahead. Ford is supporting the Admin’s regulation because it wants to socialize EV losses across the industry, even if this means consumers can’t buy the cars they want. To adapt Henry Ford, customers can have any car they want as long as it’s electric.



The company may also be trying to grease the wheels for more gov't handouts. The Energy Dept last year awarded Ford’s battery JV a $9.2B low-interest loan for three plants. The Biden Admin is using subsidies and mandates to take companies captive to its climate agenda. Ford is the latest business to come down with Stockholm syndrome, but it won’t be the last.



Our Take 1: This how the sickness of gov't-led industrial policy infects entire industry, sometimes to the point they can't be cured. To wit, one of America's largest automakers is now so devoid of competitive spirit that it's effectively given up even trying to pretend it can compete against the likes of Toyota Motor Corporation and BMW Groupwithout perpetual handouts from gov't. What a sad case.



Our Take 2: We've fixed the content of your brief, Ford—



"The American economy can only be competitive if firms are free to pursue the demands of the makerketplace without interference from government policy makers attempting to achieve political objectives that run counter to longstanding principles of free enterprise. For these reasons, we strongly encourage the court to rule in the favor of the plaintiffs."