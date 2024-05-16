COMPANIES/ REPORTS, STUDIES

Mark Segal May 16, 2024

Climate change and environmental sustainability concerns are increasingly driving workplace and consumer behaviors for Gen Zs and millennials, according to a new survey released by global professional services firm Deloitte, with more than 40% in each group reporting that they have left jobs, or plan to in the future, over climate concerns, and nearly two-thirds saying that they would pay more to purchase environmentally sustainable products.

For the report, the 2024 Gen Z and Millennial Survey, Deloitte surveyed more than 22,800 Gen Z (those born between 1995 – 2005) and millennial (born 1983 – 1994) respondents from 44 countries across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

One of the report’s key findings was the high importance placed by respondents on purpose in the workplace, with 86% of Gen Z and 89% millennials reporting that having a sense of purpose is important to overall job satisfaction and well being, while half of Gen Z and over 40% of millennials said that they have rejected assignments or projects based on their personal beliefs, due to reasons such as having a negative environmental impact, or contributing to inequality through non-inclusive practices, or due to mental well-being or work-life balance concerns.

While Gen Zs and millennials place a high priority on purpose, the survey found that they are also increasingly concerned about climate change, and feel that environmental sustainability is a key area in which they can make an impact. According to the survey, 62% of Gen Z and 59% of millennials reported that they felt worried about climate change over the past month, up 2 percentage points from last year’s survey. Additionally, 57% of Gen Z and 56% of millennials reported that they have influence over protecting the environment, the highest percentage reported for any societal issue. Similarly, 65% of Gen Z and 68% of millennials said that business has an influence on protecting the environment, also a higher proportion than for other issues.

The survey indicated that the respondents’ sustainability-related beliefs had a significant impact on workplace behaviors and choices, with 75% of respondents reporting that an organization’s community engagement and societal impact is an important factor when considering a potential employer. Additionally, 46% of Gen Z and 42% of millennials said that they have, or plan to, change jobs or industries due to environmental impact concerns, up from 42% and 39%, respectively, last year. Similarly, 59% and 62% of Gen Z and millennial respondents said that they research companies’ environmental impact and policies before accepting job, up from 55% and 54% last year.

The survey highlighted some of the key areas respondents would like to see their employers invest in to fight climate change, with top responses including educating and training employees about how to be more sustainable, providing employee subsidies for sustainable choices, and renovating office locations to be greener. More than half of respondents said that they put pressure on their employers to take action on climate change, and more than three quarters believe that governments should push businesses more to address climate change.

The study also found that sustainability-related concerns were driving the respondent’s behavior as consumers, with 64% of Gen Zs and 63% of millennials reporting that they are willing to pay more to purchase environmentally sustainable products and services, and more than 30% saying that they conduct research on companies’ environmental impact and policies before purchasing products and services from them. The survey also examined some of the activities being taken to drive climate action through their consumer behavior, with more than 60% reporting that they have, or plan to, avoid fast fashion, more than 50% have or plan to reduce air travel, more than 50% plan or have to eat a vegetarian or vegan diet. Additionally, 18% of Gen Z and 19% of millennials reported that they have purchased and electric vehicle, with 40% and 39%, respectively, reporting plans to in the future.

Click here to access the survey.