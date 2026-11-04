“Oversimplified Moral Clarity” and the Case for Energy Humanism

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Writer: Master Resouce & Substack (stephenheins@substack)

An energy ally just described the bulk of the Climate Industrial Complex as people animated by “Oversimplified Moral Clarity.” The phrase sticks. It captures the well-meaning majority—citizens, students, donors, local officials, and many journalists—who have absorbed a simple story: fossil fuels are the villain, wind and solar are the heroes, and anyone who questions the timeline or the tools is either greedy or uninformed.

The story feels righteous. It is also incomplete, and energy-related incompleteness is expensive.

Energy systems are not morality plays. They are physical, economic, and geographic realities. Electricity must be available every hour of every day. Heat, transport, industry, and cooking fuel have different requirements. Reliability, cost, and density matter as much as carbon intensity. When those constraints are set aside for moral clarity, policy drifts toward symbols rather than results.

The human cost is clearest far from the conference halls. Nearly two billion people still cook with wood, charcoal, or other solid fuels that produce heavy smoke. Household air pollution from these fuels is linked to roughly 2.5 million premature deaths each year. Women and children carry most of the burden—hours spent gathering fuel, higher exposure indoors, lost schooling and work.

Half of those without clean cooking live in sub-Saharan Africa. Hundreds of millions more across the continent lack reliable electricity. These are not abstract “energy transitions.” They are daily constraints on health, productivity, and basic dignity.

Oversimplified Moral Clarity treats these facts as secondary. The dominant narrative insists that rapid phase-out of fossil fuels is the highest moral priority everywhere, even where the immediate alternative is continued reliance on biomass or expensive, intermittent power that cannot yet run a factory or a hospital at night.

It underweights the historical pattern that energy abundance has underpinned longer lives, lower child mortality, and broader opportunity. It also underweights the practical record: many places that have expanded natural gas, nuclear, or cleaner coal have reduced both local pollution and, over time, carbon intensity while lifting living standards.

The Climate Industrial Complex amplifies the simplified frame. Large environmental organizations report annual support and revenue in the hundreds of millions to well over a billion dollars. They fund communications, litigation, research, and advocacy that consistently present the energy question as a binary choice rather than a set of trade-offs.

Pro-abundance and reliability-focused groups, by contrast, operate largely on private donations and far smaller budgets, with little or no direct federal grant support. The resource imbalance shapes what the public sees and what policymakers hear. Extreme scenarios that once dominated modeling and media coverage—most notably the high-end pathway long treated as a reference case—have been judged implausible and retired from the core set used for the next generation of climate projections.

The correction has been quiet relative to the years of amplification. Oversimplified Moral Clarity does not require conspiracy; it requires a steady supply of simple stories and selective attention.

Energy Humanism starts from a different premise. Energy is a human good. Abundant, reliable, and affordable energy expands the range of choices available to people and societies. It is the practical foundation for modern medicine, clean water, refrigeration, education, and manufacturing. Ending energy poverty worldwide is therefore a central task, not a side issue to be managed after emissions targets are met.

This view does not deny climate influences or the value of reducing emissions where it can be done without imposing high net costs on the poorest. It does insist that those costs be measured, that reliability be preserved, and that developing economies not be asked to forgo the same energy-dense options that underpinned prosperity elsewhere.

In practice this means a “best of the above” approach. Nuclear power, including smaller reactors where they prove economic, offers dense, low-carbon generation that runs around the clock. Natural gas has already displaced dirtier fuels in many grids and can serve as a flexible partner to variable renewables.

Coal with modern controls remains part of the mix in places where alternatives are not yet cheaper or more reliable. Wind and solar have roles in which their output matches demand, or in which storage and backup costs are fully accounted for and competitive. The test is not ideological purity. The test is whether the combination delivers more usable energy at lower cost to more people without sacrificing the stability that modern economies require.

Global thinking makes the distinction sharper. Policies that raise electricity prices or restrict dispatchable capacity in Europe or parts of the United States have limited effect on global emissions when Asia continues to expand coal and gas capacity to meet rising demand.

At the same time, those policies can slow the capital formation and technology diffusion that would otherwise help lower-income countries leapfrog the dirtiest stages of development. Treating African or Asian energy planners as obstacles to a moral project rather than partners solving local constraints produces neither rapid emissions cuts nor faster poverty reduction. Energy Humanism treats them as adults who need more options, not fewer.

The well-meaning majority drawn to Oversimplified Moral Clarity is not the enemy. Most people want cleaner air, stable climates, and better lives for others. The problem is the frame that equates moral seriousness with support for one narrow set of technologies and timelines.

That frame crowds out discussion of grid engineering, fuel density, capital costs, and the measured benefits of energy access. It makes it harder to notice when high-end scenarios are quietly retired or when indoor air pollution continues to kill millions while attention stays fixed on distant model projections.

A clearer alternative is available. Measure outcomes in lives improved and energy delivered, not only in tons avoided under idealized assumptions. Keep the full toolkit open until every option has to compete on cost and reliability. Prioritize the places where the human returns to additional energy are highest. That is not a retreat from environmental concern. It is the recognition that human flourishing and practical energy systems are the same project.

This Energy Humanist Thinks:

• Energy abundance is a precondition for health, education, and opportunity, not a luxury to be rationed after moral goals are met.

• Reliability and cost are moral considerations when the alternative is continued reliance on polluting household fuels or blackouts.

• Best-of-the-above competition, not mandated technology mixes, has historically delivered cleaner and more abundant energy.

• Global fairness requires treating developing economies as partners who need more energy options, not as test cases for accelerated phase-outs.