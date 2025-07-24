Overview of the Failed $7.5 Billion EV Charging Program

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

The U.S. government’s $7.5 billion investment in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure stems from the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). This funding is divided primarily between the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program ($5 billion over five years to states for building chargers along highway corridors) and the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) Discretionary Grant Program ($2.5 billion for community and corridor charging).

The goal was to support the deployment of 500,000 public chargers by 2030, addressing range anxiety and promoting EV adoption as part of broader climate and energy transition efforts. However, progress has been notably slow, with critics highlighting bureaucratic inefficiencies as a primary culprit.

As of April 2025, only 384 charging ports were operational at 68 stations across 16 states under this program—far short of initial ambitions. This represents a minuscule fraction of the targeted network, sparking debates over government waste, regulatory overreach, and the feasibility of top-down green energy mandates.

While the overall number of public EV chargers in the U.S. has grown significantly—from about 100,000 ports in 2021 to over 207,000 by January 2025—this increase is primarily driven by private sector initiatives and other federal incentives, not the $7.5 billion program. Fact-checks have pushed back on exaggerated claims (e.g., social media posts alleging only “8 chargers” built, which reflect outdated 2024 data), noting that 37 stations with 226 ports were operational by late 2024, with more in construction. Nonetheless, the program’s sluggish pace underscores systemic issues in federal infrastructure rollout.

Progress on EV Charging Ports Built

As of mid-2025, the NEVI program has resulted in fewer than 400 operational ports, despite billions allocated and years elapsed. Key milestones include:

• Early 2024: Only 7-8 stations completed, prompting widespread criticism.

• Late 2024: 37 stations across 13 states, totaling 226 ports.

• April 2025: 68 stations with 384 ports in 16 states.

Proponents argue this is part of a ramp-up phase, with over $20 billion in state plans approved and construction accelerating (e.g., 1,000 new public chargers added weekly nationwide). However, the Trump administration suspended the NEVI program in February 2025 for review, halting new obligations and potentially redirecting funds, leading to legal challenges and states like Nevada losing access to $38 million. Critics, including conservative commentators, point to this as evidence of inefficiency, with one X post noting the program produced “only 55” by early 2025 despite aiming for 500,000.

Bureaucratic Flaws and Reasons for Delays

The slow rollout is mainly attributed to bureaucratic hurdles, which have plagued the program since inception. These flaws reflect broader issues in U.S. infrastructure projects, where regulatory complexity often inflates costs and timelines. Key problems include:

• Permitting and Approval Processes: States must navigate multiple federal approvals, including National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) reviews, which can take years. For instance, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) requires detailed state plans, and permitting or grid connections delays have stalled projects. One analysis notes 14 separate approval steps before work begins.

• Buy America Requirements: Mandates for domestic sourcing of materials have caused supply chain bottlenecks, as U.S. manufacturing capacity for chargers lagged. The FHWA issued waivers in 2023 to speed things up, but compliance remains a drag.

• Labor and Contracting Standards: Concerns over labor rules, including Davis-Bacon wage requirements and “culturally inclusive” community engagement (e.g., neighborhood block parties), have complicated bids and raised costs. Republican leaders in Congress have demanded answers on these “ineffective” elements.

• Grid and Utility Coordination: Upgrading power infrastructure involves utilities facing delays due to capacity issues and interconnection queues. Surveys indicate technical faults and interoperability problems further exacerbate rollout.

• State-Level Implementation: Funding flows to states, which handle procurement and construction, leading to uneven progress. Some states, like those in the Midwest, have awarded grants more slowly. Broader supply and trade issues have stalled at least 20 projects.

These issues mirror problems in other BIL programs, such as broadband expansion ($42 billion allocated, zero households connected by late 2024 due to similar red tape). A Government Accountability Office (GAO) report highlighted the joint office overseeing the program lacking defined performance measures, contributing to oversight gaps.

Criticisms and Stakeholder Perspectives

Conservative critics view the program as emblematic of federal overreach and waste, with costs per charger ballooning (e.g., estimates of $200 million per station in exaggerated claims). They argue that it prioritizes ideological goals over practical needs, diverting funds from more pressing infrastructure like roads or grids, and questioning where the money went amid low output.

Progressive and government sources counter that delays are expected in a new, complex program, emphasizing long-term benefits like reduced emissions and job creation, and note private chargers (e.g., Tesla’s network) filling gaps. Industry analyses stress reliability issues with existing chargers (e.g., 20% failure rates in surveys), suggesting bureaucratic fixes alone won’t suffice without tech improvements.

The Trump administration’s suspension in 2025 has intensified partisan divides, with lawsuits alleging illegal withholding of funds. Some X users celebrate the pause as ending “waste,” while others lament lost opportunities for EV growth.

Conclusion

The $7.5 billion EV charging program’s underperformance—less than 400 ports built amid billions spent—highlights deep bureaucratic flaws in U.S. infrastructure execution, from permitting snarls to supply mandates. While total EV infrastructure has expanded, the federal effort’s inefficiencies raise valid concerns about taxpayer value and government competence in energy transitions. Addressing these requires streamlining regulations, as suggested by bipartisan reports, but political shifts like the 2025 suspension hopefully will pivot priorities toward market-driven solutions.

Ultimately, this case exemplifies how well-intentioned policies can falter under regulatory weight, potentially exacerbating energy access issues rather than resolving any of them.