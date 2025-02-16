“PA Gov.’s Carbon Tax Plan for Gas Power Blocking New Projects”
“The problem is that new gas-fired power plants that will come to the front of the line in PJM states will not be built in Pennsylvania but in other states like Ohio and West Virginia. Why?”
Yesterday, MDN told you that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approved a “fast-track” plan from the country’s largest electric grid, PJM Interconnection (which covers all or parts of 13 states, including PA, OH, and WV) to change how the grid operator decides which new power plants can connect to the system first (see FERC Approves PJM Plan to Fast-Track New Gas-Fired Power Plants). The new policy *favors* adding natural gas-fired power over other types of power like unreliable solar and wind. The problem is that new gas-fired power plants that will come to the front of the line in PJM states will not be built in Pennsylvania but in other states like Ohio and West Virginia. Why?
As we’ve told MDN readers many times, former PA Governor Tom Wolf and his successor, current Gov. Josh Shapiro, support a carbon tax on gas-fired power plants in the state. The tax, called the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), is on hold while a lawsuit brought by PA State Senate Republicans (and others) plays out (see PA Supreme Court Lib Dems Collecting Briefs on RGGI Carbon Tax).
As we’ve explained in many posts, power generators are not willing to build new gas-fired plants in PA unless and until the cloud of an RGGI carbon tax is removed. It would be irresponsible to build, given the risk that you could build a plant, and it would not be profitable with a carbon tax slapped on it.
Gov. Shapiro is the cause of electricity prices spiking in PJM (particularly in PA) because of his own actions in attempting to tax gas-fired sources! Even the Wall Street Journal agreed with MDN on that point (see WSJ Agrees with MDN on Josh Shapiro’s Blame Shift re Electric Rates). Yet Shapiro continues to demagogue the issue by criticizing PJM instead of fessing up to his role in the matter.
A new post by the Marcellus Shale Coalition outlines the current situation in PA, essentially making the same arguments we’ve made, pointing out Shapiro’s role in blocking new gas-fired power with his lunatic carbon tax plan. The MSC post says it far more eloquently than we do. We tend to use a verbal sledgehammer.
Governor Josh Shapiro proclaims that he’s “sick and tired of losing to friggin’ Ohio.” Yet when it comes to advancing Pennsylvania’s natural gas industry – which should be a cornerstone of the state’s energy and economic strategy – too many of our elected officials are actively pushing policies that send investment and jobs right there.
Pennsylvania isn’t just losing to Ohio; we’re falling behind West Virginia, Texas, Tennessee, South Carolina, Indiana, and Georgia. Each of these states is slated to build more new natural gas power generation than Pennsylvania in the coming years. The reason is simple: Pennsylvania policies and challenging business and regulatory environment are driving investment elsewhere.
Consider these realities:
Ignoring the Looming Reliability Crisis
The reliability threats to our electric grid are real and growing. Instead of prioritizing policies that encourage the development of new baseload power generation, to ensure a stable energy supply, advocates continue to advance a tax on generation and artificially crowd out the market for new natural gas power by imposing mandates on utilities and competitive suppliers to purchase unreliable wind and solar energy.
The impact is clear: Pennsylvania has not sited a new natural gas facility in years. Despite a $13 billion surge in natural gas power generation investment in the early shale revolution days, no new plants have been announced in more than a half decade. Why? In large part, because former Governor Wolf’s entry into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) has created a chilling effect on new investment.
Graveyard of Opportunities Lost: The consequences of these misguided policies are visible in the $3B+ string of canceled power plant projects across the state: Renovo Energy Center (Clinton County), Elizabeth Township (Allegheny County), and the Beech Hollow Power Plant (Washington County). Each of these projects represented jobs – particularly among the building trades – tax revenue, and grid reliability all lost due to state inaction and hostility toward natural gas.
Meanwhile, anti-energy activist groups like PennFuture and Clean Air Council exploit legal loopholes to stall or kill projects, which turns investment in reliable, baseload power generation elsewhere.
Policy Proposals Drive Investment Away
The proposed Pennsylvania Reliable Energy Sustainability Standard (PRESS) plan doubles down on bad policy. If enacted, the plan would micromanage the state’s electric portfolio, guaranteeing nearly 82% of this market to sources other than natural gas. Natural gas, which currently provides about 60% of the electricity that Pennsylvanians use, would be sidelined in favor of more expensive, unproven and unreliable energy sources that threaten the stability of our grid – and put Pennsylvania lives at risk.
Additionally, the Pennsylvania Climate Emissions Reduction Act (PACER) imposes new taxes on power generation, further driving investment in new plants to neighboring states that welcome the jobs that come with it. Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman has warned that these policies will drive electricity costs up by nearly half a billion dollars per year – a burden that will fall directly on Pennsylvania residents and businesses.
The numbers are clear: despite Pennsylvania being the second largest natural gas producer in the nation, investors are flocking to neighboring states like Ohio and West Virginia.
The Stakes for Pennsylvania’s Future
Poor policy choices are actively sidelining Pennsylvania’s most abundant and reliable energy resource. Self-inflicted wounds like these simply inject uncertainty into the market and forces energy producers to look elsewhere. The result? A weaker grid, higher costs, and fewer jobs.
Fortunately, advocates for Pennsylvania energy are proposing commonsense solutions. “To maintain our position as the energy powerhouse of the mid-Atlantic and meet growing energy demands, we need to be investing in new generation capacity now,” Senator Gene Yaw, chair of the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, recently noted. Senator Yaw has announced a series of legislative proposals to spur new investment in power generation, including the proposed Grid Stabilization and Security Act.
“Natural gas must be the fundamental underpinning of any reasonable Pennsylvania energy policy,” MSC president Welty said last month. “Policies that promote barriers to continued development, add further unpredictability, inefficiencies, and costs that ultimately burden the consumer, are a disservice to the Commonwealth and threaten the long-term reliability of the electric grid.”
Pennsylvania policymakers must work together – across the partisan aisle – to address the looming energy reliability crisis and ensure that Pennsylvania can take advantage of the resources right beneath our feet. If we don’t, Pennsylvania will continue to lose out, while Ohio, West Virginia and others capitalize on our missed opportunities.*
