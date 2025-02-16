PA Gov.’s Carbon Tax Plan for Gas Power Blocking New Projects

Yesterday, MDN told you that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approved a “fast-track” plan from the country’s largest electric grid, PJM Interconnection (which covers all or parts of 13 states, including PA, OH, and WV) to change how the grid operator decides which new power plants can connect to the system first (see FERC Approves PJM Plan to Fast-Track New Gas-Fired Power Plants). The new policy *favors* adding natural gas-fired power over other types of power like unreliable solar and wind. The problem is that new gas-fired power plants that will come to the front of the line in PJM states will not be built in Pennsylvania but in other states like Ohio and West Virginia. Why?

As we’ve told MDN readers many times, former PA Governor Tom Wolf and his successor, current Gov. Josh Shapiro, support a carbon tax on gas-fired power plants in the state. The tax, called the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), is on hold while a lawsuit brought by PA State Senate Republicans (and others) plays out (see PA Supreme Court Lib Dems Collecting Briefs on RGGI Carbon Tax).

As we’ve explained in many posts, power generators are not willing to build new gas-fired plants in PA unless and until the cloud of an RGGI carbon tax is removed. It would be irresponsible to build, given the risk that you could build a plant, and it would not be profitable with a carbon tax slapped on it.

Gov. Shapiro is the cause of electricity prices spiking in PJM (particularly in PA) because of his own actions in attempting to tax gas-fired sources! Even the Wall Street Journal agreed with MDN on that point (see WSJ Agrees with MDN on Josh Shapiro’s Blame Shift re Electric Rates). Yet Shapiro continues to demagogue the issue by criticizing PJM instead of fessing up to his role in the matter.

A new post by the Marcellus Shale Coalition outlines the current situation in PA, essentially making the same arguments we’ve made, pointing out Shapiro’s role in blocking new gas-fired power with his lunatic carbon tax plan. The MSC post says it far more eloquently than we do. We tend to use a verbal sledgehammer.