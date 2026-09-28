The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Pete Goodman's avatar
Pete Goodman
Sep 28

I found it interesting this weekend to see the cost of energy for consumers in Iran and other oil rich nations. Corporations with government partnerships who have lined their pockets, while us consumers were misled. This is the type of “humanity project” I would like energy executives to share with readers.

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