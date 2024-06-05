Paris Discord
By Steve Heins
The Paris Climate Control Conference
was a complete disaster
All the pigs
putting on
their environmental
lipstick
None of the attendees can agree
on anything substantive
With 200 or so recognizable countries
a subset of that number
who believe
in the impending doom
of climate change
Another subset who want
the 3.5 billion people
living in substandard
existence
to have modern life
Sometimes called humanists
The Paris conference
2015 was just another
ugly
beauty contest
