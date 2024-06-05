Paris Discord

The Paris Climate Control Conference

was a complete disaster

All the pigs

putting on

their environmental

lipstick

None of the attendees can agree

on anything substantive

With 200 or so recognizable countries

a subset of that number

who believe

in the impending doom

of climate change

Another subset who want

the 3.5 billion people

living in substandard

existence

to have modern life

Sometimes called humanists

The Paris conference

2015 was just another

ugly

beauty contest

Steve Heins