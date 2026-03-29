Paul Ehrlich and Michael Mann, Both Used the Media to Hide Their Misanthropy

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

In the annals of environmental alarmism, few figures loom larger than Paul Ehrlich and Michael Mann. Ehrlich, the Stanford biologist who died in March 2026 at age 93, authored The Population Bomb (1968), a bestseller that warned of imminent global famine, societal collapse, and resource wars driven by overpopulation. Mann, the Penn State climatologist, rose to prominence with his 1998 “hockey stick” graph, which depicted a millennium of stable temperatures followed by a sharp 20th-century spike—becoming the visual cornerstone of IPCC reports and the climate movement.

Both built empires of influence in spite of actual data, but on a sophisticated mastery of media. When their core claims faced empirical scrutiny and outright falsification, they didn’t retreat into the lab. They doubled down in the public square, reframing failure as foresight, critics as villains, and uncertainty as conspiracy. This shared strategy—celebrity amplification, narrative pivots, and aggressive deflection—has papered over profound flaws in their thinking, with lasting consequences for energy policy and human progress.

Ehrlich’s case is the archetype of predictive collapse. The Population Bomb forecasted that “hundreds of millions of people” would starve in the 1970s and 1980s, that India could never feed its growing population, that the U.K. would devolve into “a small group of impoverished islands” by 2000, and that U.S. life expectancy would plummet to 42 years. None of it materialized. The global population roughly doubled since 1968, yet per capita food production soared thanks to the Green Revolution, Norman Borlaug’s high-yield crops, fertilizers, and irrigation.

Hunger rates plummeted; life expectancy rose globally by over 30 percent. Ehrlich himself famously lost the 1980 Simon-Ehrlich wager to economist Julian Simon. Ehrlich bet that prices of five metals (chromium, copper, nickel, tin, tungsten) would rise over a decade due to scarcity; all fell in real terms, and he mailed Simon a check for $576.07.

Yet Ehrlich never revised his worldview. In interviews and follow-up books such as The Population Explosion (1990) and Betrayal of Science and Reason (1996), he insisted that his warnings were “way too optimistic” or that action had merely delayed catastrophe. On 60 Minutes in 2023, at age 90, he still predicted “the end of the kind of civilization we’re used to” within decades.

What sustained Ehrlich? Media complicity. He appeared more than 20 times on Johnny Carson’s Tonight Show, turning a dense academic tome into a cultural phenomenon and spawning the Zero Population Growth organization. Outlets amplified his lurid scenarios without any rigorous challenge.

Post-failure obituaries in 2026 often called his predictions “premature” rather than wrong—echoing his own spin that prophets avert the disasters they foresee. When pressed on the Simon bet, Ehrlich pivoted to broader environmental “limits” or biodiversity loss, never conceding that markets, technology, and human ingenuity had disproved his Malthusian core. This media playbook—alarm first, nuance never—shielded his influence. Policies inspired by his ideas, from India’s forced sterilizations to China’s one-child policy, inflicted real human costs: coerced demographics, gender imbalances, and lost human capital.

Yet Ehrlich’s celebrity insulated him; flaws were recast as moral urgency. The following quote is an example of Ehrlich’s perverse influence on the world: Prince Phillip saying, “If I were reincarnated I would wish to be returned to Earth as a killer virus to lower human population levels.”

Michael Mann’s trajectory mirrors this media deflection, updated for the digital and legal age. His 1998 Nature paper (with Bradley and Hughes) produced the iconic hockey stick: flat temperatures for 900 years, then a blade-like rise post-1900. It visually clinched the case for unprecedented anthropogenic warming and dominated the 2001 IPCC Third Assessment Report.

But methodological flaws emerged quickly. Independent analysts Stephen McIntyre and Ross McKitrick demonstrated in 2003–2005 papers that Mann’s principal component analysis (PCA) used “short-centering”—subtracting data from a 20th-century mean rather than the full period. This statistical artifact mined for “hockey stick” shapes even from random red-noise data.

They also highlighted the over-reliance on flawed bristlecone pine proxies (known to be poor temperature indicators) and the infamous “hide the decline” trick from the Climategate emails, in which diverging tree-ring data after 1960 was obscured by splicing in instrumental records.

The 2006 Wegman Report to Congress called Mann’s work “obscure and incomplete,” validating McIntyre-McKitrick’s critiques. The National Research Council panel noted “moderate confidence” in recent warmth but highlighted uncertainties and proxy limitations in earlier centuries.

Mann’s response? Not a deeper engagement with the data, but a media offensive. In books like The Hockey Stick and the Climate Wars (2012) and The New Climate War (2021), op-eds, TED-style talks, and cable interviews, he portrayed himself as a besieged hero fighting a “denial machine” funded by fossil fuels.

Critics were not fellow scientists with statistical concerns but “contrarians” and industry shills. He pursued defamation suits against writers like Rand Simberg and Mark Steyn for calling his work “fraudulent” or likening it to data “molestation” (comparing him to Jerry Sandusky). A 2024 D.C. jury awarded him over $1 million in punitive damages—though later adjustments and sanctions highlighted litigation tactics.

Climategate emails revealed Mann urging colleagues to “keep them honest” via peer-review gatekeeping. Media outlets amplified this victim narrative, often framing the hockey stick as “settled science” while downplaying methodological concessions. The Hockey Stick graph’s broad conclusion—recent warming is real and somewhat concerning—holds in later studies, but Mann’s original reconstruction’s precision and statistical robustness do not. By controlling the story, he preserved its iconic status.

The parallels are striking. Both Ehrlich and Mann built careers on singular, visually compelling claims that captured public imagination: exploding population bombs and hockey-stick warming. Both encountered the historical evidence—technological abundance for Ehrlich, statistical artifacts and proxy issues for Mann—yet refused substantive retraction.

Media became their shield: Ehrlich via broadcast charisma and sympathetic obituaries; Mann via books, lawsuits, and “denier” framing that delegitimizes debate. Both shifted goalposts—Ehrlich from starvation to “planetary limits”; Mann from one graph’s details to an unassailable “consensus.”

This media mastery has real-world costs, particularly for energy sanity. Ehrlich’s scarcity mindset justified anti-growth policies that starved developing nations of infrastructure. Mann’s graph underpins net-zero mandates that prioritize intermittent renewables over reliable, abundant energy from nuclear, natural gas, and advanced fossils.

The consumer principles—abundant energy, reliability, adequate infrastructure, economic development, human health, and capital formation through profits and prudent debt—stand in direct opposition to one another. Billions flow annually into PR, lobbying, and communications promoting “climate emergency” narratives that echo Ehrlich’s doomsaying and support Mann’s “science.”

These “climate crisis” campaigns have had a profound effect, discouraging capital investment in high-density power sources, inflating energy poverty, and hindering human flourishing. Developing nations cannot industrialize without cheap, dispatchable power; Western grids risk blackouts from over-reliance on weather-dependent sources.

The energy sanity movement—advocates for pragmatic, pro-human abundance—must counter this asymmetry. Where Ehrlich and Mann command legacy media megaphones and institutional capture, sanity proponents need coordinated counter-narratives: data-driven exposés of failed predictions, transparent cost-benefit analyses of energy transitions, and celebration of tech triumphs like shale gas or small modular reactors.

Ehrlich’s death in 2026 offers a moment for reflection: his ideas didn’t die because the media never let them. Mann’s ongoing influence proves the playbook persists.

Ultimately, Ehrlich and Mann exemplify how media can transmute flawed science into cultural dogma. Their thinking contained kernels of truth—population pressures and greenhouse gases merit attention—but apocalyptic certainty and methodological shortcuts undermined credibility. By mastering spin over substance, they delayed the very progress they claimed to champion.

True environmental stewardship demands abundant, reliable energy to lift billions from poverty, not media-fueled scarcity myths. The Anti-Ehrlich/Mann committee have united to offset the “climate crisis” PR juggernaut. Once discredited, energy and environmental policy will reflect the reality of energy humanism: humans thriving not by fearing limits, but by innovating past them.