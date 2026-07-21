Pennsylvania’s Split Personality: A State of Two Mindsets

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, WI

Pennsylvania has a split personality these days, plain as the ridges that run from the Ohio line to the Delaware. One half rolls up its sleeves in the Marcellus counties, drills, builds, and watches payrolls and impact fees turn former coal towns into places where working families can breathe again.

The other half — the eastern reaches, the river towns, the Philadelphia orbit — draws on that same abundant Pennsylvania gas for heat, power, and industry, yet stays locked in environmental battles that treat development itself as the enemy. The DRBC sits right in the middle of it, sold as a model of collective, balanced control for fair usage across four states. In practice, it has become something narrower: a veto on one corner of Pennsylvania’s own resource base while the rest of the state powers forward.

Drive west from the Delaware, and you see the thriving side. Counties sitting on thick Marcellus and Utica shale have added tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs. Average wages in those fields run well above the state median. The impact fee — Pennsylvania’s version of a severance tax — pulled in nearly $244 million for the 2025 reporting year alone and has now topped $3.12 billion since it started. That money goes to every one of the 67 counties for roads, bridges, emergency services, parks, and water systems.

Towns that watched steel and coal fade have seen new life in drilling pads, compressor stations, pipeline work, and the supply chain that follows. Landowners who kept mineral rights or negotiated leases got royalty checks that let them fix barns, send kids to college, or stay on the land instead of selling it out. Studies comparing Pennsylvania counties that allowed development with New York counties that did not show clear gaps in income growth and GDP per capita. Where the rigs turned, households came out thousands ahead. Where they were blocked, the opportunity stayed on the ground.

Now head east or into the northeastern tier, and the picture changes. Parts of Wayne and Pike counties sit inside the Delaware River Basin. The geology is there. Early lease offers went out. Local landowners saw a chance to turn marginal farmland into real wealth. Then the DRBC stepped in.

Formed in 1961 by compact among Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, and the federal government, the commission was meant to end the chaos of 43 state agencies, 14 interstate bodies, and 19 federal outfits all claiming pieces of the same river. Its charter spoke of unified management for water quality, supply allocation, drought flows, flood control, and recreation — fair usage without regard to political boundaries.

That was a reasonable response to mid-century pollution and flooding.

By the 2000s, the conversation had shifted. When high-volume hydraulic fracturing appeared poised to enter the Basin, the DRBC first imposed a de facto moratorium, then spent years studying, and in February 2021, adopted a permanent prohibition on HVHF within the Basin, later banning the discharge of related wastewater.

Pennsylvania’s own governor at the time voted with New York, New Jersey, and Delaware to lock it in. Landowners in Wayne County who had waited through the moratorium sued, arguing the commission had overstepped its water-quality mandate by imposing an outright prohibition on a lawful activity on private land. The suit was dismissed as moot once the ban became final. The dreams of gas wealth in that slice of northeastern Pennsylvania stayed dreams. The economic contrast with neighboring Marcellus counties that were never under the DRBC’s drilling ban is stark.

Here is the split personality in one state. Western and northern Pennsylvania produce the gas that keeps eastern Pennsylvania’s lights on, its factories competitive, and its data-center ambitions alive. Yet the same commonwealth participates in an interstate body that tells one of its own rural counties it cannot develop its portion of that same resource because of risks to “special protection waters.”

The eastern half enjoys the reliability and cost advantages of Pennsylvania natural gas — often without the local well pads — while environmental advocates and aligned officials keep pressing the broader battles against fossil development. Urban and suburban voters in the east may see fracking as a distant western or northern issue; their representatives still help shape the rules that constrain parts of the state that would like the same chance at revival.

The DRBC’s original purpose — collective stewardship of a shared river — has not disappeared. Water quality matters. Flood management matters. Downstream users in New Jersey and Delaware have legitimate interests. But the 2021 ban went further than prudent regulation. It substituted prohibition for the hard work of modern well design, casing standards, wastewater handling, better environmental technology and monitoring that have been refined across the rest of the Marcellus play.

It treated the presence of hydrocarbons under private land as an inherent threat rather than a manageable engineering challenge. And it did so through an interstate compact whose voting structure gave other states and the federal representative equal weight with Pennsylvania on decisions that directly affect Pennsylvania property owners and Pennsylvania’s tax base.

That is the tension that will define the future of this split. Energy demand is not static. Data centers, manufacturing resurgence, and electrification are driving new load across the PJM footprint that includes much of Pennsylvania. The state already ranks as the second-largest natural-gas producer in the country.

Its gas has helped lower power-sector emissions than coal power plants, while keeping costs more reasonable than in states that leaned harder into intermittent mandates like solar and wind. If the eastern half of PA and its environmental allies continue to treat every new well or pipeline as lawfare to be won in court rather than infrastructure to be built to high standards, the split widens. The producing half keeps carrying the load. The consuming half keeps enjoying the benefits while the regulatory machinery — DRBC or otherwise — limits how much more of Pennsylvania can responsibly supply NG from its own geology.

A humanist reading of Pennsylvania’s interest concludes that the split cannot be permanent. Human flourishing requires both clean water and affordable, reliable energy. It requires jobs that let rural families stay in place, and urban families keep their lights on without punishing price spikes. It requires that interstate bodies created for fairness do not become permanent vetoes wielded by the most cautious or environmental activists against the most enterprising counties.

The 1961 compact was a pragmatic response to real problems of its era. Updating its application to the realities of 2026 — modern drilling techniques, real-world performance data from the rest of the Marcellus, and the urgent need for dispatchable power — would be equally pragmatic.

Pennsylvania’s future strength lies in letting both halves contribute. Let the western and northern counties keep doing what they have proven they can do: turn resources into wages, royalties, and local tax revenue. Let the DRBC and state regulators focus on genuine water-quality outcomes rather than blanket prohibitions that ignore engineering progress.

Let the eastern half recognize that the gas keeping its economy competitive did not appear by magic; it was produced somewhere in Pennsylvania by people who want the same dignity and security the cities claim. When policy stops pitting one end of the state against the other and starts treating abundance, reliability, and fairness as joint goals, the split personality can begin to heal.

Energy plentitude at low cost, delivered fairly, remains the practical foundation for human progress. Pennsylvania has already shown what responsible development of its own resources can do for working families and for the broader grid. Collective mechanisms like the DRBC were meant to prevent the tragedy of the commons, not to manufacture scarcity where geology and technology allow safe production.

The state that lets both its producing counties and its consuming regions pull in the same direction will be stronger than the state that keeps one half thriving while the other fights the very source of its comfort. That is not ideology. That is energy arithmetic applied to real people in real places.