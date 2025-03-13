Pentagon Dumps Climate Crusade ‘Crap’, Shifts Focus To Warfighting

by Billy Adams

Mar 12, 2025

in Electric Vehicles (EVs), Extreme Weather, News, Politics, Waste and Fraud

The Department of Defense (DoD) has officially ended its nearly two-decade-long focus on climate change as a national security issue, signaling a dramatic reversal of policies that once prioritized sustainability and climate-related research within the U.S. military. [emphasis, links added]

The decision, confirmed late last week, aligns with the Trump administration’s broader push to refocus the Pentagon on combat readiness and core military objectives.

Pentagon spokesman John Ullyot, responding to an inquiry from CNN, underscored the shift: “Climate zealotry and other woke chimeras of the Left are not part of that core mission.”

The move dismantles initiatives that began as early as 2003 when the DoD’s Office of Net Assessment released a report warning of climate change’s potential to disrupt national security.

By 2007, the Center for Naval Analyses’ Military Advisory Board had labeled it a “threat multiplier,” predicting it could destabilize volatile regions—a view later cemented in the 2010 Quadrennial Defense Review, which integrated climate considerations into military planning.

For now, the Pentagon’s message is clear: climate change is no longer its fight.

Under previous administrations, the Pentagon invested heavily in renewable energy projects—solar, wind, geothermal, and biomass—and set ambitious goals, including transitioning all administrative vehicles to electric by 2035 and tactical vehicles by 2050.

Millions of dollars also funded social science research, such as studies on “The Climate-Food-Urbanization Nexus” in Africa and “Future Fish Wars,” aimed at understanding climate-driven instability

But last week, that research portfolio was terminated.

The policy shift reflects the priorities of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who has directed the Pentagon to concentrate on training, force structuring, and modernization for combat effectiveness.

“John is, of course, correct. The @DeptofDefense does not do climate change crap. We do training and warfighting,” Hegsseth posted on X Sunday.

The decision follows years of criticism from conservative lawmakers and military analysts who argued that climate initiatives, alongside Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs, diverted resources from warfighting readiness.

Hegseth now faces the task of reversing what critics call “bureaucratic drift,” a challenge compounded by decades of entrenched policies.

The DoD’s pivot is expected to reshape strategic planning, resource allocation, and operational priorities across all military branches.

Gone are the days of channeling funds into alternative fuels or climate-focused studies, replaced by a renewed emphasis on preparing for direct threats.

The move has sparked debate, with supporters praising the return to a “warfighter-first” mentality and detractors warning that ignoring climate change could leave the military unprepared for environmental challenges like rising sea levels or resource conflicts.

This shift also coincides with broader administration efforts to roll back progressive policies, including a recent report exposing $1 trillion in federal DEI spending under Biden. For now, the Pentagon’s message is clear: climate change is no longer its fight.

