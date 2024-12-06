Worse, no amount of words can match the memory imprint of the visual image. When they say a picture is worth 1000 words, they are wrong. Because you can’t remember 1000 words and you can’t even remember 100 words that you just read. But you can remember a picture you saw for a few seconds–particularly one that is already linked to one of the most famous and memorable images in the world: Stonehenge.



So all you are left with days later is people remembering what a shocking and senseless thing somebody did who is associated with the climate movement.



And it is senseless because what exactly does Stonehenge have to do with climate change? It is modern humans who are the ones destroying the climate. Not the people who built Stonehenge. Or the people who created famous works of art.



The activists appear to be in the school of “all press is good press.” This is Donald Trump’s strategy, but it has (mostly) worked for him is because he has been positioning himself as the reality show villain. As he learned at the Apprentice, they are a major reason people watch reality shows….



And, you know, those of us who care about climate change are not the reality show villain. The deniers are! And climate change isn’t a reality show. It’s reality. And in the real world, the data shows what common sense tells you — this is a terrible messaging strategy.