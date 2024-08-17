President & CEO at Electric Power Supply Association

August 12, 2024

The NRDC has been among the fiercest proponents of the idea that PJM’s latest auction does not represent price signals working as they should but instead represents a systemic failure on the part of PJM to get renewable energy through its interconnection queue.

But this narrative conveniently glosses over this fact: roughly 38 gigawatts (GW) of power has been approved by PJM but hasn’t been built by the developers—nearly all of it wind, solar, and storage.

Reasons vary, but high interest rates, local opposition, and supply chain issues are key drivers. It seems deeply disingenuous for critics to say that PJM’s line is not going fast enough when so many “shovel-ready” projects that make it through the line turn out to not be shovel ready after all. If these projects are only viable under perfect economic conditions of low interest rates and cheap supplies, then these are not projects that grid planners can rely on.

There are obviously issues that remain with long interconnection queues, but PJM has taken significant steps to resolve them since 2021, with a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission -approved reform package in 2022. More than 72 GW of new capacity is expected to be approved by this time next year. The question is—will it actually be built?

Criticism of long interconnection queues is valid, but it’s important that those critics have their own house in order. It is a bad look for the industry when these projects aren’t built and a educational example of why reliability still leans so heavily on dispatchable resources like natural gas. If PJM can’t count on new projects being built, then it is right to buy capacity from facilities that actually exist today.

Building projects faster is possible as we note in our Energy Expansion Principles. A more efficient permitting and approvals process could vastly speed up the construction of all kinds of projects that are desperately needed. Better system planning can help too, along with strong reforms like those #PJM is working to implement to ensure that projects in interconnection queues are truly viable. But casting stones while ignoring real issues does none of that.