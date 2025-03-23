Planet Saving Elites Decide There Are Some EVs They Don't Like. EV Support, It Turns Out, Has Nothing to Do with the Planet.

MAR 22, 2025

Guest Post by Craig Rucker from CFact.

The Left is torching electric vehicles!

Can the news get any more bizarre?

That’s right, the same folks who scolded that the world will “burn” unless the government forces every one of us to buy an EV or stop driving, are now torching the world’s best EVs with Molotov cocktails.

“Wow, you guys like petty acts of domestic terrorism, huh?” asked bemused Daily Show host Jordan Klepper when his audience hooted, cheered and applauded a news clip reporting “multiple cases of possible arson targeting Teslas and cyber trucks.”

Tesla Gigafactory in Texas, By Larry D. Moore, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=119409281

Could it be that the anti-America, anti-capitalist Left’s obsession with electric vehicles was never about saving the planet at all?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, America’s top entrepreneur, brought us reusable rockets, internet for all, amazing A.I., robots that actually work, and much more.

Elon just rescued Butch and Suni, two astronauts who were stranded on the I.S.S. for over nine months.

EVs were nowhere until Elon showed the world they could be amazingly innovative and incredibly cool. Tesla EVs may very soon be fully self-driving.

Making EVs cool was a tall achievement considering that EVs suffer from short range, long charging times, heavy weight, prohibitive expense, batteries that burn uncontrollably and require scarce rare earths that are too often mined under appalling circumstances.

Despite those challenges, Elon’s Tesla is now mass producing electric vehicles that are solid choices for some. They are not the best choice for all. Elon’s cool with that.

You’d think the Left would be erecting monuments to the man who made their EV dreams come true. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Protesters used a Tesla EV to carve “DON’T BUY A TESLA” onto a beach in Wales. They included an image of a man extending his arm out straight. This, despite the bizarre notion that Elon telling an audience that his heart goes out to them was somehow an authoritarian salute, has been massively debunked.

Tesla was removed from the Vancouver International Auto Show the day before it opened, reports The CBC. Organizers cited “safety” concerns. Tesla vehicles have also been removed from Vancouver’s EV subsidy program. “Safety” is frequently the rationale employed to justify institutions retaliating against free speech and has been used to silence speakers on college campuses.

Minnesota Governor and former V.P. candidate Tim Walz has been celebrating the recent drop in Tesla’s stock price. As if rooting against an important company that created 80,000 American jobs was not bad enough, Walz and the Left’s cheering against Telsa requires shamelessly cherry-picking their stock data. Tesla stock may be down from the high it achieved in January resulting from the “Trump bump,” but remains up nearly 34% over the last year and 18,000% since it went public!

The Left cannot forgive Elon for bringing free speech to X/Twitter, endorsing President Trump, and now for applying his unmatched talent to rooting out waste and making government more efficient.

As Congressman Wesley Hunt put it, “Musk, Musk, Musk, Musk, Musk, Musk Musk. What’s funny about it to me is, you’re mad at the guy that found the fraud, but not mad at the people who wasted YOUR money.”

Editor’s Note: Tim Walz revealed the true motives of the left with his celebration of the Tesla stock decline. His state’s public pension funds own something like 1.6 million shares of Tesla. His employees are suffering a loss and he’s cheering it because nothing is as important to him as political power for his tribe. New York legislators, of course, fall into the same sick group. For the left, there is only power and all the green virtue signaling associated with their previous support of Tesla went out the window when that power was threatened. EV support, it turns out, has nothing to do with the planet. Imagine that!