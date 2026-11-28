Welcome back to Plugged In, a weekly update from the Institute for Energy Research on what’s happening in the world of energy!

Summary:

International divisions over fossil fuels and climate financing derailed negotiations at the COP31 climate summit in Turkey, leaving participating countries without an agreed outcome for the first time since 2009. COP31 climate talks blew past their deadline as negotiators from 190 countries struggled over whether their final deal should mention fossil fuels as a primary driver of global warming and whether richer countries should pay to help poorer countries adjust to climate change. The EU and other nations rejected a proposed agreement because oil producers like Russia, Saudi Arabia, and other Arab countries had blocked any mention of phasing out coal, oil, and natural gas. The collapse of COP31 talks without a political agreement left negotiators questioning the future of the process that existed for three decades.

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The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the conflict in Iran have increased U.S. exports of crude oil, LNG, and refined products, as the United States is seen as a secure, reliable producer and exporter of these fuels. Countries in both Europe and Asia are major importing countries that have had to purchase cargoes from the United States instead of Russia and the Middle East due to sanctions on Russia and Iran and the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports. The new trade flow patterns have the United States accounting for more than 30% of global LNG gas trade, up from about 5% in 2018, and 10% to 15% of crude oil trade, about triple from its earlier 3% to 5% range. The United States is the world’s largest producer of oil and natural gas, and its flexible export portfolio covers everything from crude oil and LNG to natural gas liquids, refined fuels, and petroleum coke.

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The Institute for Energy Research is submitting these comments in response to the U.S. Trade Representative’s request for public input on the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). By forcing companies worldwide to follow rigid, arbitrary rules for counting carbon emissions, CBAM acts as a major trade barrier. Its implementation will penalize American producers, disrupt normal trade, and raise costs across many industries.

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If you’re looking for more commentary on this week’s headlines check out The Unregulated Podcast hosted by IER’s president Tom Pyle. The Unregulated Podcast is a project of our sister organization The American Energy Alliance.



Listen to the latest episode here.



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