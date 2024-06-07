Podcast interview led to producing the film

Nelson started his climate podcast series, where he critically discusses climate science with renowned scientists and other researchers interested in the topic, in 2022. One of his first guests was documentary filmmaker Martin Durkin.

Nelson was already a fan of Durkin's documentary The Great Global Warming Swindle, which was released back in 2007. This film as well critically examined the climate catastrophe predictions.

Speaking about the film, Durkin said at one point that he could actually make a much more meaningful film now. This led to the plan to make a new film and Nelson joined the project as the producer. The new film was released in March this year. Nelson says all the credit for making the film goes to Durkin. “He did all the interviews. He wrote the script, he did the narration and I give him a hundred percent of the credit, to him and his team, for producing such a great movie,” he says, adding that the film didn't cost much to make financially. “Martin is very good at spending small amounts of money well, and it did not cost that much to make this movie. Largely travel and a lot of people volunteered their time,” Nelson says.



The declaration of a man-made climate crisis is criticised in the film by a number of respected scientists: the aforementioned Nobel Laureate in Physics Dr. Clauser, Professor Steven Koonin, who is the author of Unsettled and a former provost and vice-president of Caltech, Professor Richard Lindzen, who is a former professor of meteorology at Harvard and MIT, Princeton Physics Professor William Happer, Professor Nir Shaviv from Racah Institute of Physics in Israel, Professor Ross McKitrick from the University of Guelph and several others.

Nelson points out that many people may even be surprised to learn that these scientists, who are also called "climate deniers", do not actually say that the climate is not changing, but on the contrary – they say that the climate is changing all the time. It is simply a question of the cause of climate change, or in other words, of why the change is happening. The climate is a complex system, and we obviously do not even know all the drivers. But the world-renowned physicists Clauser, Koonin, Lindzen and other scientists who speak in the film are given the title of 'climate deniers' simply because they oppose, for example, the claim that climate change is caused solely or mainly by anthropogenic CO2.

Since people are constantly presented with CO2 as the main cause, it becomes ingrained in their consciousness, even though they may not have any idea how much of CO2 there actually is in the atmosphere. “People don't know that it's about 0.04%. They're guessing numbers like 5% or more. People are worried that the atmosphere is going to fill with CO2. They think CO2 maybe looks like black gas, black soot or something,” Nelson notes, adding that this ignorance is kind of baffling.

There is no business model behind the film

Nelson points out that they didn't make the climate film to make money. “We just want a lot of people to see it, because it's just so important to fight back against this scam. It is kind of the fight of our lifetimes. Because if we let the bad guys win, they're going to reduce our freedom. And it's going to be a much worse world if we let them impose all this crazy stuff on us to try to prevent bad weather,” Nelson says. “And as I keep saying, we could spend $50 trillion. We could never have an internal combustion car again. Never eat any meat and go live in caves. And still, there would be no measurable weather or climate benefit ever,” Nelson says.



There has been a major media push to block the film. Facebook, for example, has declared it 'misinformation' on the basis of the opinions of fact-checking portals it funds, and these fact-checks also form the basis of what the mainstream press thinks. However, Nelson says that this has not significantly disrupted the distribution of the film, as it has been widely shared, including on platforms that do not engage in censorship – such as X or Rumble. “It's going to be very hard for anyone to take it down just because it's up everywhere now,” Nelson says, adding that it's a little surprising that the film is still available on YouTube.

When will the climate crisis be over?

There are a number of factors, apart from the press and the attitude of the social media companies, that are hindering the spread of critical assessments of the climate crisis. For example, many young scientists, who are also critical of the issue, are reluctant to express their criticism publicly. “They don't dare to speak out because they're not going to get published then. They might lose their job. Their family might get some blowback,” Nelson says. If a researcher can no longer publish his or her work in the scientific press, it essentially puts a damper on their entire career. “It's so much easier to just sit back and pretend it's true,” Nelson says.



However, he believes that this is all changing as more and more people start to look critically at the whole issue. One of the reasons for this 'awakening', according to Nelson, is the Covid crisis – a fact that has been acknowledged to him by a number of people recently. “They say they found out that we were not being told the truth about Covid and that the government and the press were lying to us. And then they started asking themselves, what else are they lying to us about?” he says.



The mainstream press, of course, is still in the business of avoiding these questions and all too often labelling them as misinformation, but Nelson notes that by now one might well be asking, what is the mainstream really? For example, Joe Rogan's well-known podcast has 14.5 million followers, which makes publications like CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post look like dwarfs in comparison. For example, CNN's prime time ratings have dropped constantly and are now below 500,000. Rogan and other podcast producers with large audiences, however, are already ridiculing climate alarmism. What this means, according to Nelson, is that more and more people are becoming climate realists. Nelson ultimately believes that the whole climate catastrophe movement will crumble faster than we would think. “I think people are just going to stop talking about it. I think that's how this is going to end. There's not going to be a big revelation where people say, hey, we were wrong completely. Sorry about that. They're just going to stop talking about it. That's my prediction,” Nelson says.