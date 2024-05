Poetry on the Road

Some people wonder

where does poetry

come from…

where is it going?

I am inside my Volkswagen

driving up Interstate 44

near St.Louis into the night.

At this speed of 78,

I am just illegal

enough to be legal.

My bright lights shine

into the black.

I see white words

on my windshield

appearing and disappearing

before my eyes.

I steer my car

my writing eyes

into a poem.

Steve Heins