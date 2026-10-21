Practical Environmentalism Requires A Thorough Cost-Benefit Analysis

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Why isn’t practical environmentalism possible? Well, it is possible.

It has been sidelined by an approach that treats energy development as an environmental moral crusade rather than a practical human project.

The result is that basic cost-benefit analysis—the same discipline a Wisconsin farm family or a small manufacturer applies every day—has been allowed to drop out of the global energy and economic development discussion. That omission has real consequences for the billions of people still living in some form of energy poverty.

Practical environmentalism starts with measurable outcomes: cleaner air and water where people live, better health, longer lives, and rising incomes. It does not begin with highly speculative targets (like Net Zero) or absolute timelines (like current EU dates) that ignore the trade-offs. Cost-benefit analysis is the tool that keeps the discussion honest. It asks what a policy or investment actually delivers, at what cost, and for whom.

Without it, energy debates drift into environmental ideology, and the people who can least afford the costs pay the highest price.

The scale of the unfinished work is not abstract. Recent tracking reports show that roughly 655–730 million people still lack access to electricity, with the vast majority in sub-Saharan Africa. About two billion people still rely on polluting fuels and open fires or inefficient stoves for cooking.

Household air pollution from those practices is linked to roughly 2.9–3.2 million premature deaths each year, including hundreds of thousands of children under five. Women and young children bear the heaviest exposure because they spend the most time near the hearth, or collecting fuel and water.

These are not distant future risks. They are daily, measurable harms that modern energy can reduce.

Analyses that apply cost-benefit methods to development priorities consistently rank energy access high. Work associated with the Copenhagen Consensus found that expanding access to modern cooking fuels and electricity yields strong returns—on the order of several dollars of benefit for every dollar spent, and higher for more targeted approaches.

Doubling research and development in energy technologies scored even better in some estimates. By contrast, simply doubling the share of renewables in the energy mix scored poorly relative to the resources required.

The difference is straightforward: the first set of measures attacks immediate health and productivity losses; the second often prioritizes a preferred technology mix without fully accounting for reliability, cost, or the opportunity cost of those dollars.

Net-zero pathways illustrate the problem when cost-benefit is set aside.

Academic estimates compiled by researchers such as Bjorn Lomborg and Richard Tol show that the costs of ambitious emission-reduction targets have substantially exceeded the climate benefits across this century.

One framing, drawing on multiple studies, finds that the policies would deliver roughly 17 cents in climate benefits for every dollar spent. Per-person costs over the century are estimated in the thousands of dollars annually in some analyses, while the corresponding benefits are far smaller.

If the burden falls mainly on wealthier countries, the per-person figures rise further. Those resources are then unavailable for the high-return investments that actually reduce current deaths and lift living standards—vaccines, clean cooking, basic electrification, agricultural productivity.

History supplies a broader context. No country has become rich, healthy, and long-lived without using substantial amounts of energy.

Higher energy use has tracked with higher incomes, longer life expectancy, lower child mortality, and, eventually, cleaner local environments as societies have been able to afford better technologies and regulations.

Fossil fuels have been central to that progress for more than a century, enabling the productivity gains that reduced humanity’s dependence on living nature for food and materials. The environmental Kuznets curve pattern—pollution rising, then falling, with income—is evident in data on air and water quality. Practical environmentalism recognizes that sequence. It does not treat energy abundance as the enemy of the environment.

Tools that claim to quantify the trade-offs must themselves withstand scrutiny. The Social Cost of Carbon is one example. Estimates vary by orders of magnitude depending on the discount rate, time horizon, damage functions, and other assumptions.

Extending the horizon centuries into the future and lowering the discount rate can produce very large numbers, but those choices are contestable and surely uncertain. Using an imprecise and highly sensitive metric as a primary justification for major energy policy risks circular reasoning: the model is calibrated to support the preferred conclusion.

A more reliable approach is transparent, replicable cost-benefit analysis that includes the full set of costs (reliability, capital intensity, system integration, opportunity costs) and benefits (health, productivity, energy security, local environmental gains).

A practical path does not require abandoning environmental goals. It requires ranking them against other human needs and against the evidence of what works. “Best of the Above” energy—reliable, affordable sources that include natural gas, nuclear (including smaller reactors that have proven out), coal with modern controls where appropriate, and renewables that can compete without permanent subsidies—aligns with that standard.

Ending energy poverty is both a development and an environmental priority because the indoor air pollution, deforestation, and health burdens of traditional fuels are significant and immediate. Prioritizing universal access to electricity and clean cooking, expanding R&D, and reforming inefficient subsidies can deliver high returns while richer countries continue to improve their own systems.

The energy development discussion has been allowed to set cost-benefit analysis aside precisely because the results are often inconvenient for absolute timelines and preferred technologies.

Restoring it is not anti-environmental. It is the condition for environmentalism that is practical rather than performative. Measured, sequential progress that raises living standards for the energy-poor will do more for human health and the real environment than policies that raise costs and slow development.

That is the standard to which any serious discussion of global energy and economic development should adhere.