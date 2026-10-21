The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
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Stephen, I appreciate your concern for the poor people in sub-Saharan Africa. They've been given the cold shoulder by Europe, with an elitist attitude like Marie Antoinette when she said "Let them eat cake".

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