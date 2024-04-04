Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York

Floating Offshore Wind

I have an interest in offshore wind because the resource is a key part of New York’s Climate Leadership & Community Protection Act (Climate Act) net-zero transition plan. I have followed the Climate Act since it was first proposed, submitted comments on the Climate Act implementation plan, and have written over 400 articles about New York’s net-zero transition. The opinions expressed in this post do not reflect the position of any of my previous employers or any other organization I have been associated with, these comments are mine alone.

Can “clean energy” schemes get any crazier?

Paul Driessen’s article notes that Federal agencies are designating area where the sea bed is so deep that a conventional offshore wind turbine won’t work.

The US Interior Department’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management recently designated two Wind Energy Areas in deepwater areas off the Oregon coast. BOEM is also reviewing offshore wind energy development options for the Gulf of Maine, Central Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico, and maybe Great Lakes. They’re part of Team Biden’s plan to deploy 30,000 megawatts of offshore wind energy capacity by 2030 and 15,000 MW of floating offshore wind energy capacity by 2035. Capacity is what the turbines could generate, when the wind is blowing at optimal speeds, perhaps 30-40% of the year.

I was particularly attracted to his article because he used New York as an example of to put these numbers in perspective. For the record, the Climate Act mandates 9,000 MW of offshore wind and the outline for implementing the transition in the Integration Analysis projects that the 2040 total will be 14,364 MW. Driessen notes:

30,000 MW is what 2,500 12-MW turbines could generate. It’s enough to meet New York State’s current peak electricity needs on a hot summer day. Add the electricity required to replace gasoline cars and natural gas furnaces and stoves, meet surging AI, data center and streaming video demands, and charge grid-scale backup batteries – and New York alone would likely need 10,000 12-MW offshore turbines. Meeting the soaring electricity needs of all US states would require hundreds of thousands more.

Not unlike New Yorks shameless promotion of clean energy solutions, Driessen comments on the information accompanying the announcement:

BOEM nevertheless insists that “Offshore wind is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a new clean energy industry, tackle the climate crisis, and create good-paying jobs, while ensuring economic opportunities for all communities.” Note to be outdone in baseless puffery, the Department of Energy extols the Administration’s goal of “decarbonizing” the entire US electric grid by 2035 and says “offshore wind is especially well-suited” for generating “clean energy.” Two-thirds of all US offshore wind potential, it says, exists over ocean areas so deep that turbines must be mounted on floating platforms anchored to the seafloor by mooring lines tied to suction piles sunk into bottom sediments. DOE even claims it will somehow reduce the cost of floating deepwater wind energy to $45 per megawatt-hour by 2035. (That’s 45¢ per kilowatt-hour, triple what most Americans now pay.) To buttress its claims, DOE presents maps, artist’s renderings and images of floating turbine arrays.

These claims exhibit the same departure from reality as New York:

It’s almost as though these government officials actually believe they can solve the alleged climate crisis by simply issuing proclamations, regulations, drawings, press releases and subsidies – and Voila! Mines open, raw materials materialize, and millions of wind turbines, billions of solar panels, billions of vehicle and grid-scale batteries, millions of miles of transmission lines, millions of transformers and other technologies get manufactured and installed – affordably and with no fossil fuels, greenhouse gas emissions, toxic air and water pollutants, child and slave labor, or other evils (all at minimal cost), while endangered species and other environmental conflicts disappear (or are relegated to irrelevance) … and cornucopias of clean, renewable, reliable, affordable electricity are rapidly generated worldwide.

Driessen describes some other issues with floating wind turbines:

12-MW offshore turbines are 850 feet tall, carry three 350-foot-long blades, and weigh thousands of tons. To date, few have been installed anywhere, none have been subjected to major hurricanes, and none have been mounted on deepwater floating platforms. Indeed, no such platform-mounted turbines exist outside the realm of concepts and ten-foot models in wind tunnels and test tanks. The Kincardine floating turbines in the North Sea southeast of Aberdeen, Scotland are much smaller, and the strongest wind gusts recorded there were in the 83–123 mph range. Sustained wind speeds for category 3-5 hurricanes range from 111 to 157 mph and greater. Some of the worst US landfalling hurricanes reached 126 mph (Katrina, 2003) to 167 mph (Andrew, 1997). The strongest winds ever off the Oregon coast exceeded 100 mph (1962 and 1995). Subsurface and semisubmersible structures for the smaller 2.0–9.5-MW deepwater turbines weigh 2,000 to 8,000 tons. New semisubmersible platforms for deepwater oil production can be over 30,000 tons and cost a billion dollars or more. Yet even they are probably not large enough for the monstrous 15-MW beasts that the Biden Administration, CNN and others are extolling.

The Climate Act mandates that all conceivable associated impacts with fossil fuels are considered. On the other hand the upstream impacts of the “zero-emissions” resources are ignored. Driessen points out:

It’s almost impossible to conceive of the amounts of steel and other raw materials that would be needed for each of these gigantic turbines and support systems; the amounts of ore that would have to be extracted to obtain those materials; the fossil fuels required to mine and process the ores, manufacture the turbines, blades and support systems, and transport and install them; the cost to build each of them. Based on average deposits being mined today, the 110,000 tons of copper required for 30,000 MW of offshore turbine alone would require removing some 65,000,000 tons of ore and overlying rock. That doesn’t include copper for marine cables, transmission lines, transformers and other equipment – or the other metals and minerals. It is inconceivable that these deepwater wind turbine systems could ever recoup all the energy and costs – or offset all the greenhouse gas emissions – involved in building them, no matter how many years they generate electricity. Indeed, those years may be very short, due to violent storms and constant salt spray.

Driessen notes that some companies are bailing out of deepwater wind projects but others are still playing the game:

That Shell Oil, among the world’s most experienced offshore oil developers, has dropped out of deepwater wind projects should say a lot about the viability of the far-fetched deepwater schemes Team Biden is promoting, to forcibly transform America’s energy and economic system. That some companies are still in the game underscores how their risks are being forcibly subsidized and underwritten by taxpayers and consumers, who are being dragooned into these schemes by politicians and bureaucrats who likewise have no real skin in the game. Their leasing bids are plummeting, their electricity price demands soaring.

Interesting Comments

In addition to the article itself there were interesting comments at Watts Up With That. For example, the following comments provided more background information on floating wind:

David Wojick:

Floating wind is a global craze. DOE has a (long) shot program on it.

Dave Andrews:

There four interesting comments that addressed issues with these massive machines.

Denis

That salt eats the heck out of everything-a well known fixed data point for all manner of marine (meaning ocean going) structures. Maritime ships, for example, seldom operate more than 30 years because of salt except for some military ships that carry such an abundance of high cost technology that the extraordinary cost to repair salt-induced failures is (or may be) worth it. Ships plying the Great Lakes can easily exceed 50 years or sometimes much more, until their basic economic parameters are exceeded by more recent technology. Wind turbines fixed in the ocean’s bottom are equally subject to the mayhem caused by salt air in addition to the vagaries of wind speed and direction. Currently, because of these vagaries failure of gears and bearings are the major cost centers in keeping such machines operating. Mount them on floating barges and you add increased bearing and gear loading from the pitch, roll, rise and fall of the barges. Even more maintenance will be required. Yes, maritime ships survive such motions but the bearings and gears (if any) are specifically designed to do this and are truly massive structures, far too heavy to be mounted at the top of a 400 foot tall pole. If the Biden politicians think they barge mounted turbines are a good idea, at the very least, they could build just one or two and see what happens in 10 years before building hundreds. Their proposal to do the latter is truly truly nutty.

Dr Bob:

I am not a structural engineer, but I can just imagine the torsional loads an 850-foot-tall wind turbine puts on the tower structure and base. The mooring cables would be under tremendous stresses. This paper explores the bucking loads on towers, the most common failure of wind turbines. Buckling Analysis for Wind Turbine Tower Design: Thrust Load versus Compression Load Based on Energy Methodby Yang Ma,Pedro Martinez-Vazquez andCharalampos Baniotopoulos *

Eng_Ian:

Torsion is twisting, you can imagine a torsion load if you picture a stuck drill bit or a drive shaft on a car. The bigger load is bending, which is the loading best imagined by the picturing the centre section of the beam in a see-saw. Bending loads try to change the shape of straight beams into bananas, etc. Since the wind turbine nacelle is going to rotate to orient it into the wind, the torsion loads can be managed. It would be significantly worse if the nacelle was incorrectly aligned, with the blades aligned so that the rotating axis of the fan was at 90 degrees to the wind direction. This would result in large torsion loads but is still quite simple to disperse to the foundations. The issue I see, with a three bladed fan, is that on every rotation two blades will be on one side and then as the top blade swings over, there are then two blades on the the other, etc This will set up a cyclic torsion load, an even number of blades would have eliminated this load. Strange they did this, cyclic loads lead to fatigue. I’d be more concerned about BENDING loads, eg the ones caused by a horizontal force applied at the top of a post. These forces get larger as the length of the post increases, or as the load increases. Both obviously increasing as the demand for larger fan diameters and taller towers materialise from the dreams of the renewable fraternity. And of course, no matter what wind speed you design for, sooner or later that speed will be exceeded, it’s just a matter of time. If we are forced to build them, then who gets to pick up the pieces. With heavy falling objects, NIMBY has real meaning, especially if you are in the drop zone.

In the following comment Rud Istvan addressed the effect of increasing wind speeds with height. One meteorological phenomenon that I have not heard much about is a nocturnal low-level jet. Wind speed varies with height due to surface friction. At times nocturnal radiational cooling decouples the mixed layer from upper layers creating a layer of notably higher wind speeds above a relatively calm layer. The description below of turbine wobble has to be exacerbated during these conditions.

Rud Istvan:

The primary failure mode of big onshore wind turbines is axial bearing failure. The problem is inherent, since wind speed is higher aloft so the bearings wobble as each of the three blades reaches peak height. Any wave induced sway on a floating offshore turbine makes the wobble problem worse and axial bearing failure earlier and less predictable. Beefier bearings have not solved this problem onshore; they for sure wouldn’t offshore. Not a wild guess, just very good intuition.

The final comment did not directly address floating wind but was too good to not include. One of the hidden challenges of the net-zero transition is staffing.

Hot Scot:

The one ‘Reality’ that almost everyone misses entirely is the workforce required to achieve everything necessary to reach all this wondrous ‘decarbonisation’. A report recently written by Michael Kelly, the inaugural Prince Philip Professor of Technology at the University of Cambridge, Fellow of the Royal Society and of the Royal Academy of Engineering exposed this a few years ago, and nothing has changed since. In the UK, at least, we have one third of the skilled workforce to conduct all the changes required by trained engineers, builders, technicians etc. and our education and training system is not geared up to provide more, and won’t be for many years even assuming changes are made now. A traditional solution to this would be to attract immigrant workers from the continent. The problem here though is, Europe is also short of their own labour to achieve their decarbonisation goals. The UK’s usual fallback solution (and it’s been done many times before) is to announce to the public, with great fanfare, a job creation scheme where they will launch vocational training at local tech. colleges. Lots of votes in that particular scam. The routine is, a whole bunch of youngsters are recruited to train up as technicians at local colleges. They recognise an opportunity so rush out and recruit a few untrained mates, start a business to do the rudimentary work like home insulation and perhaps even installing Heat Pumps. We have seen it all before with the 1970’s double glazing scam, the 1990’s cavity wall insulation scam and the 2010’s domestic Solar Arrays (as they were grandly called) and it all ends with the same result. Thousands of householders spending lots of money to wind up with lots of problems and innumerable Cowboy business suddenly going bust because, well, that’s what Cowboy businesses do. Guarantees are worthless, even if underwritten by the government because the installation was substandard and of course, the government won’t cover that. Caveat emptor. It takes years for this to manifest itself as an abject failure and the MSM will be recruited by the government to tidy up the loose ends with recognition of the phenomenon, a few cases won in court, and then nothing. It’s all forgotten about. We already have a shortage of STEM qualified individuals who will be required to deal with the enormous demands of the commercial wind and solar industry. Of course, universities will suddenly take a great deal of interest in STEM subjects instead of Phd’s in Macramé or flower arranging. Evidence of all this? My middle aged son landed a job to monitor small scale wind turbines remotely from home. A laptop in his living room. He was a failed musician, dropped out of his college course as an electrician, but excelled as a short order cook in a sandwich bar. He now believes he knows everything there is to know about wind turbines and is, naturally, an passionate advocate for the cause of climate change. I hasten to add I had no influence on his formative years whatsoever. These are the rocks the climate scam will perish on, not the theory or counter theory of whether or not CO2 causes warming, it will be the practicalities of implementing the solutions to it.

Conclusion

I published this article because it provides great background information on floating offshore wind turbines. Fortunately, no one has proposed any for New York yet but there probably is some location serving New York where someone will claim this technology is needed.

I concur with Driessen’s conclusion: “It’s time to say, “Enough! We’re going to keep our nuclear and fossil fuel energy, until you prove beyond a reasonable doubt that your alternatives provide equally abundant, reliable, affordable energy.”