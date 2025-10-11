Preamble and Bill of Rights For Energy Skeptics

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

We, the climate skeptics, hold these truths to be self-evident: that the climate has always changed, that human ingenuity through abundant and reliable energy has lifted billions from poverty, and that alarmist policies often serve elite interests at the expense of global humanism. In an era where climatism demands the sacrifice of hydrocarbons and subsidizes unreliable renewables, we affirm energy humanism.

This philosophy prioritizes affordable, abundant energy to end energy poverty, empower women and girls, and foster human flourishing without romanticizing scarcity or ignoring ethical supply chains. We reject mandates that distort markets, insisting renewables prove their worth without subsidies, matching the profitability of proven sources. Guided by the five principles of energy sanity—abundant energy, reliability, adequate infrastructure, economic development, and capital formation through profits and debt management—we declare this Bill of Rights to safeguard inquiry, prosperity, and sanity against dogmatic overreach.

Article I: Basic Right to Scientific Skepticism

Climate skeptics shall have the unalienable right to question climate models, data interpretations, and catastrophic predictions without fear of censorship, deplatforming, or professional reprisal. No government or institution shall label dissent as “denialism” to silence debate, recognizing that science thrives on scrutiny, not consensus imposed by fear.

Article II: Right to Energy Humanism

Every individual has the right to advocate for energy humanism, which demands abundant, affordable energy to eradicate energy poverty affecting over 4 billion people. Policies must prioritize human dignity—lighting homes, easing burdens like hand-washing clothes for billions of women, and reducing indoor air pollution deaths from unclean fuels—over abstract emissions targets that hinder development.

Article III: Right to Abundant Energy

The pursuit of abundant energy shall not be infringed. Governments must reject scarcity-driven agendas and ensure terawatts of power fuel progress, not alarm tweets. Abundant energy is the first principle of energy sanity, enabling adaptation to weather changes and unlocking human potential worldwide.

Article IV: Right to Reliability

Energy systems must be reliable and free from the intermittency plaguingsubsidized renewables. No policy shall force dependence on weather-variable sources without proven backups, honoring the second principle of energy sanity to prevent blackouts and economic disruption.

Article V: Right to Adequate Infrastructure

The right to build and maintain robust infrastructure—grids, pipelines, and nuclear facilities—shall be protected against regulatory sabotage. This third principle ensures energy delivery to the vulnerable, rejecting delays from environmental extremism that exacerbate poverty.

Article VI: Right to Economic Development

Policies must foster economic development, the fourth principle, by allowing markets to drive innovation without mandates. Subsidies distorting growth, such as those propping up unprofitable renewables, shall be opposed until they compete fairly, promoting prosperity over elite virtue-signaling.

Article VII: Right to Capital Formation

The fifth principle, capital formation through profits and prudent debt management, shall guide energy investments. No scheme shall divert funds to failing technologies, ensuring resources build resilient systems that end energy poverty and respect human flourishing.

Article VIII: Right to Ethical Energy Choices

Skeptics can highlight ethical flaws in renewables, such as exploitative mining for batteries, without accusations of anti-progress. True humanism demands scrutiny of supply chains, favoring paths like natural gas to nuclear for clean, equitable transitions.

Article IX: Right to Free Debate

No entity shall equate skepticism with hate or misinformation. Public discourse must include diverse views, rejecting “climatism” that demonizes hydrocarbons while ignoring their role in lifting humanity from darkness.

Article X: Right to Adaptation Over Alarm

Finally, we affirm the right to prioritize adaptation—through technology, infrastructure, and humanism—over alarmist restrictions. We affirm that energy empowers resilience, not sacrifice, ensuring a future where progress serves all, not just the powerful elite.