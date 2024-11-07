Prescott and Ashley's Upcoming Book Reveals The Dark Side of ESG: Control, Collapse, and Consequences

Nov 5, 2024 10:23pm

Authors W. David Prescott and Michael Ashley’s provocative new book, Creative Destruction: How ESG Mandates Are Destroying Capitalism, Costing You Money, and Wrecking America, pulls no punches in exposing the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework as a deceptive tool that centralizes power, undermines freedoms, and threatens America’s national security.

Far from a solution to global challenges, ESG policies erode economic resilience, stifle meritocracy, weaken military readiness, disrupt agriculture, and harm the very environment they claim to protect. Prescott and Ashley argue that ESG is not progress but “control wrapped in good intentions.”

“ESG is a wolf in sheep’s clothing—it looks like progress but devours liberty and prosperity,” Prescott and Ashley warn.

Creative Destruction delivers a timely analysis of the impact of ESG-related policies on our economy, highlighting the challenges of adhering to stringent environmental mandates while competing globally with countries that do not follow similar standards. The authors argue that these policies, if continued or expanded, will significantly influence the nation’s economic future. By examining the consequences of mandatory climate-driven regulations, the book encourages a realistic assessment of these regulations’ broader implications, independent of political affiliations or election cycles.

Blending dystopian fiction with hard-hitting research, the book draws inspiration from 1984, Animal Farm, and Brave New World to make complex issues accessible and urgent.

Key Topics in Creative Destruction

Energy and Economy Jeopardized: ESG policies threaten America’s independence and prosperity.

Meritocracy Undermined: Forced conformity replaces individual achievement.

Environment Harmed: ESG backfires, worsening the problems it claims to fix.

National Security Threatened: ESG weakens military preparedness and the defense industry’s readiness.

Prescott and Ashley challenge readers to confront ESG’s hidden agenda and reclaim control before it’s too late. With Election Day on the horizon, now is the time to ask hard questions. Will the next leader of the free world embrace policies that limit liberty or break free from them?

