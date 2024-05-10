Pretend Evangelical Christians Want PA to Dump Fossil Energy

ANTI-DRILLING/FOSSIL FUEL | ELECTRICAL GENERATION | INDUSTRYWIDE ISSUES | PENNSYLVANIA | REGULATION | STATEWIDE PA

May 10, 2024

+

Bookmark

The environmental left is now attempting to co-opt the term “Evangelical Christian,” defined as protestants who tend to be pro-life and conservative in their political views. We’re here to expose them for who they really are. We’re talking about the so-called Evangelical Environmental Network (EEN) that keeps trying to pressure Pennsylvania to adopt unreliable renewable energy (by government fiat) and to force residents to dump their use of fossil energy. The EEN claims to be “pro-life” and “conservative” in their press releases. We question those statements. Our observation over the years is that EEN supports extreme leftwing Democrat policies ONLY, and they NEVER support any Republican energy policies in Harrisburg. NEVER. We don’t know about their use of the word “Christian” (that’s between them and God), but we can assure you they aren’t conservative. They certainly aren’t Evangelical in the traditional sense of that word.

The latest campaign by EEN is a petition supposedly signed by 33,000 EEN members sent to PA Gov. Josh Shapiro. The petition supports Shapiro’s so-called energy plan that includes a Marcellus-killing carbon tax (see PA Gov. Shapiro Proposes Own Version of Marcellus-Killing Carbon Tax). Shapiro’s plan, which is a fossil fuel destruction plan, was just introduced as legislation by four of the most radical leftwing Democrats in the PA legislature (see Extremist Democrats Intro Gov. Shapiro’s Energy Plan with 4 Bills). All four are extremists, far far far out of the mainstream. And yet the EEN wants us to believe 33,000 “pro-life, conservative Christians” support them and this radical legislation? Sure sounds like a lie from the deceiver to us.

This is the Barbra Streisand (BS) being peddled by the leftwing, very partisan EEN:

Yesterday, EEN Action–the 501(c)(4) partner of the Evangelical Environmental Network (EEN)–delivered nearly 33,000 comments from pro-life Christians in Pennsylvania to Governor Shapiro’s team in support of Pennsylvania amending its Alternative Energy Portfolio Standard (AEPS).

The PA legislature should take heed of these conservative Christian voices and quickly move forward with considering Governor Shapiro’s new energy plan, including the Pennsylvania Reliable Energy Sustainability Standard (PRESS) to the commonwealth, which updates Pennsylvania’s Tier I renewable energy diversification goal from 8% to 35% by 2035 and has now been introduced as HB 2277 and SB 1190.

In response, Carolyn Heckman, Associate Director of Pennsylvania Policy for EEN Action, released the following statement:

“It’s time to recognize our past and the workers who sacrificed their health and lives to make our Commonwealth the energy leader it is today. To stay an energy leader and defend the health of our families, children, and energy workers, it is also time for a clean energy transformation in Pennsylvania.

That’s why over 33,000 evangelical and pro-life Pennsylvanians are voicing their support for an expanded Alternative Energy Portfolio Standard (AEPS). Solutions like PRESS, which includes an expanded AEPS, hold the promise of a healthier future for our children; long-term, family-sustaining careers; and a growing economy for all by unleashing clean, reliable energy in Pennsylvania. As shown by the 33,000 comments delivered yesterday, solutions like PRESS are not only smart but popular, too.

“We thank Governor Shapiro for taking the important step toward a safe and healthy future for all generations through PRESS and also thank Representative Otten and Senator Santasiero for introducing this proposal in the House and Senate as HB 2277 and SB 1190. This policy will deliver economic benefits to Pennsylvania ratepayers, low-income communities, and energy workers while cutting harmful pollution that harms the hearts, minds, and lungs of our children. We look forward to working with Governor Shapiro and the legislature to make these bills as strong as possible to defend the lives and health of Pennsylvania’s children. We now urge the legislature to come together to ensure Pennsylvania remains a leader in the clean energy future.”*

Don’t fall for the deception of the EEN. They aren’t who they say they are.

*Evangelical Environmental Network (May 9, 2024) – Nearly 33,000 Christians Support Pennsylvania Amending Its Alternative Energy Portfolio Standard

Pretend Evangelical Christians Want PA to Dump Fossil Energy

ANTI-DRILLING/FOSSIL FUEL | ELECTRICAL GENERATION | INDUSTRYWIDE ISSUES | PENNSYLVANIA | REGULATION | STATEWIDE PA

May 10, 2024

+

Bookmark

The environmental left is now attempting to co-opt the term “Evangelical Christian,” defined as protestants who tend to be pro-life and conservative in their political views. We’re here to expose them for who they really are. We’re talking about the so-called Evangelical Environmental Network (EEN) that keeps trying to pressure Pennsylvania to adopt unreliable renewable energy (by government fiat) and to force residents to dump their use of fossil energy. The EEN claims to be “pro-life” and “conservative” in their press releases. We question those statements. Our observation over the years is that EEN supports extreme leftwing Democrat policies ONLY, and they NEVER support any Republican energy policies in Harrisburg. NEVER. We don’t know about their use of the word “Christian” (that’s between them and God), but we can assure you they aren’t conservative. They certainly aren’t Evangelical in the traditional sense of that word.

The latest campaign by EEN is a petition supposedly signed by 33,000 EEN members sent to PA Gov. Josh Shapiro. The petition supports Shapiro’s so-called energy plan that includes a Marcellus-killing carbon tax (see PA Gov. Shapiro Proposes Own Version of Marcellus-Killing Carbon Tax). Shapiro’s plan, which is a fossil fuel destruction plan, was just introduced as legislation by four of the most radical leftwing Democrats in the PA legislature (see Extremist Democrats Intro Gov. Shapiro’s Energy Plan with 4 Bills). All four are extremists, far far far out of the mainstream. And yet the EEN wants us to believe 33,000 “pro-life, conservative Christians” support them and this radical legislation? Sure sounds like a lie from the deceiver to us.

This is the Barbra Streisand (BS) being peddled by the leftwing, very partisan EEN:

Yesterday, EEN Action–the 501(c)(4) partner of the Evangelical Environmental Network (EEN)–delivered nearly 33,000 comments from pro-life Christians in Pennsylvania to Governor Shapiro’s team in support of Pennsylvania amending its Alternative Energy Portfolio Standard (AEPS). The PA legislature should take heed of these conservative Christian voices and quickly move forward with considering Governor Shapiro’s new energy plan, including the Pennsylvania Reliable Energy Sustainability Standard (PRESS) to the commonwealth, which updates Pennsylvania’s Tier I renewable energy diversification goal from 8% to 35% by 2035 and has now been introduced as HB 2277 and SB 1190. In response, Carolyn Heckman, Associate Director of Pennsylvania Policy for EEN Action, released the following statement: “It’s time to recognize our past and the workers who sacrificed their health and lives to make our Commonwealth the energy leader it is today. To stay an energy leader and defend the health of our families, children, and energy workers, it is also time for a clean energy transformation in Pennsylvania. That’s why over 33,000 evangelical and pro-life Pennsylvanians are voicing their support for an expanded Alternative Energy Portfolio Standard (AEPS). Solutions like PRESS, which includes an expanded AEPS, hold the promise of a healthier future for our children; long-term, family-sustaining careers; and a growing economy for all by unleashing clean, reliable energy in Pennsylvania. As shown by the 33,000 comments delivered yesterday, solutions like PRESS are not only smart but popular, too. “We thank Governor Shapiro for taking the important step toward a safe and healthy future for all generations through PRESS and also thank Representative Otten and Senator Santasiero for introducing this proposal in the House and Senate as HB 2277 and SB 1190. This policy will deliver economic benefits to Pennsylvania ratepayers, low-income communities, and energy workers while cutting harmful pollution that harms the hearts, minds, and lungs of our children. We look forward to working with Governor Shapiro and the legislature to make these bills as strong as possible to defend the lives and health of Pennsylvania’s children. We now urge the legislature to come together to ensure Pennsylvania remains a leader in the clean energy future.”*

Don’t fall for the deception of the EEN. They aren’t who they say they are.

*Evangelical Environmental Network (May 9, 2024) – Nearly 33,000 Christians Support Pennsylvania Amending Its Alternative Energy Portfolio Standard