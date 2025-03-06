ALARMISMOPINION

Eric Worrall

Essay by Eric Worrall

Would a society where climate dishonesty is unacceptable deter climate skeptics?

Why the ‘Me Too’ movement should be a warning to those lying about climate change

By Philippa Nuttall

In his latest book, author and academic Mike Berners-Lee calls for a ‘climate of truth’ from business, politicians and the media

Author and academic Mike Mike Berners-Lee believes dishonesty about climate change and other challenges facing the world is behind the lack of progress in reducing emissions and tackling wider problems such as pollution and nature loss

He insists change is possible, but calls on everyone to be more truthful, and to call out the media, business and policymakers when they are being dishonest

Regulation, in conjunction with high penalties and strict enforcement, is necessary to ensure business is delivering on environmental stewardship, he says

“A couple of decades ago, it was considered pretty normal by many celebrities that every now and then a bit of groping went on,” Mike Berners-Lee tells me. “Now, it is pretty clear to every BBC personality it would be the end of your career — and if you were found to have stood by while someone else was getting up to it, you would also be in very hot water.”



Berners-Lee’s latest book, A Climate of Truth, concludes that central to our inability to get to grips with the “deadly polycrisis” we are in — one that includes climate change, biodiversity loss, food security concerns and permanent pollution — is a pervasive lack of truthfulness from policymakers, business and the media.

He cites the greenhouse gas emissions curve, which shows that despite 29 climate change COPs and a 30th in the offing, emissions continue to rise.

“This is a reality we need to face up to: the process isn’t working. The best thing that came out of COP29 is the understanding that the process is broken.” It is also being “subverted by companies that can’t be trusted”, he adds.

Read more: https://www.sustainableviews.com/why-the-me-too-movement-should-be-a-warning-to-those-lying-about-climate-change-c781857f/