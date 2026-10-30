Public Service Requires Neutrality. Public Unions Have Abandoned It.

Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

There is a basic difference between a private-sector union and a public-sector union, and that difference has been papered over for sixty years. In the private sector, a union bargains with a company that must earn a profit.

Both sides know that high costs or rigid work rules can shrink or kill the enterprise. In the public sector, the “employer” is the taxpayer, represented by politicians who can raise taxes, issue bonds, or cut other services. When the same unions that sit across the bargaining table also spend heavily to elect those politicians, the process stops looking like bargaining and starts looking like collusion.

Franklin Roosevelt understood the distinction. He was a strong supporter of private-sector unions, yet he opposed collective bargaining for government workers.

The reason was simple: public employees owe their primary duty to the citizens they serve, not to a private owner. That view held until President Kennedy’s Executive Order 10988 in 1962 opened the door for federal employee unions. States followed. The result is the system we have today.

The political record is no longer in dispute. Between 2016 and 2025, the National Education Association spent at least $547 million on political activity and advocacy; the American Federation of Teachers spent roughly $383 million. Combined, the two largest teachers’ unions put more than $900 million into politics and progressive causes.

Broader figures for the largest public-sector unions—NEA, AFT, SEIU, and AFSCME—show more than $915 million spent in the 2023–24 cycle alone, with about 86 percent coming from member dues and roughly 96 percent flowing to Democratic candidates and allied organizations.

OpenSecrets data going back decades show teachers’ union contributions running 94 to 99 percent Democratic. These are not occasional endorsements. They are the operating pattern.

That pattern creates a fiduciary conflict. Teachers and other public employees hold positions of public trust. Their duty runs to students, parents, and taxpayers. When their unions use dues to fund one political party, oppose school choice, resist performance evaluation, or advance curricular priorities that many parents reject, they are subordinating that fiduciary duty to organizational and ideological goals.

The unions help elect the officials who then negotiate with and for them. As one longtime public-union leader once put it, they elect their own boss. The taxpayer is not at the table in any meaningful sense.

The consequences show up in education. Is there a better example thanthr current failure of educational unions to educate our American children.

Teachers’ unions have been among the most consistent opponents of charter schools, voucher programs, and other forms of choice, even where evidence shows gains for disadvantaged students.

They have fought tenure reform and the use of student outcomes in evaluation. During the pandemic, many locals resisted reopening longer than public-health data justified, at measurable cost to learning. None of this requires conspiracy theories; it follows from the incentives.

A union’s job is to protect its members’ employment and compensation. When that protection collides with accountability or parental preference, the union’s institutional interest usually prevails.

The prejudice problem is real and separate from ordinary labor advocacy. Once a union becomes a reliable funder and organizer for one side of the culture-and-policy divide, dissenters inside and outside the organization are treated as obstacles rather than as stakeholders.

Unsurprisingly, conservative or centrist teachers report pressure to stay silent. Parents who want different curricular emphases are labeled. Taxpayers who favor competition or cost control are cast as enemies of public education itself. Neutrality—the idea that public schools and public agencies should not function as ideological instruments—becomes difficult when the dominant employee organizations are openly partisan.

None of this means public workers should have no voice or no due process. Fair pay relative to private-sector alternatives, protection from arbitrary management, and orderly grievance procedures are legitimate. Those goals do not require monopoly bargaining power, exclusive representation, or the political machine that has grown around it.

The Supreme Court’s 2018 decision in Janus v. AFSCME already limited forced agency fees on free-speech grounds. Wisconsin’s Act 10 restricted the subjects of bargaining for most public employees and produced measurable savings without collapsing services.

Other states have experimented with transparency requirements on political spending and with limits on the use of public resources for partisan activity. These are structural fixes, not wishes that the organizations will police themselves.

The case for neutrality is not partisan. It is the logical consequence of the public trust. Education and public service exist to serve citizens, not to advance any party’s platform. When the unions that represent those who deliver the services become major political actors, they erode the conditions under which that trust can be maintained.

The remedy is neither nostalgia for a pre-1962 world nor the abrupt abolition of every public-employee organization. It is the restoration of a clear boundary: public employees may organize for workplace matters, but the institutions that represent them should not function as partisan machines. The law should not treat them as if they do.

That boundary has been blurred for decades. The spending numbers, the endorsement patterns, and the policy record make the blur visible. Recognizing the distinction between private-sector unions and public-sector unions is the first step toward correcting it. The fiduciary responsibility of public service is the reason the correction is necessary.