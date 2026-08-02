The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Eugene Schlanger's avatar
Eugene Schlanger
1h

Very glad you wrote and published this. I will disseminate further through my channels. Well written too. TY

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John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
3h

The best kind of story about Americans. Thanks for writing this.

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