The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Dick Storm's avatar
Dick Storm
10h

Thank you Stephen for publishing this chronicle of wrongs to Roger Pielke, sadly the Deep State Swamp plus NGOs and biased University management can and have shown their priorities to be NOT aligned with science or even fairness. Your article sheds much needed sunshine to expose this.

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Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
3m

Thank you for this essay, Stephen. It should be widely disseminated. Sadly, your narrative also summarizes the politically-driven abuse in California I've endured as an advocate for nuclear power from Diablo Canyon Power Plant. Your summary paragraph bears repeating. .......True progress on energy transition, climate adaptation, and societal resilience suffers when honest brokers are treated as heretics. Pielke’s resilience is admirable, but the systemic cost of silencing open inquiry is a loss for us all. Punishing messengers for presenting inconvenient data does not make the climate problem go away—it simply guarantees poorer policy.

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