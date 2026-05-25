RCP8.5 is Dead, but the Scars Remain: What the Ostracism of Roger Pielke Jr. Reveals About Science Policy.

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

Roger Pielke Jr. has been one of the most doggedly honest voices at the messy intersection of climate science, disasters, and policy for decades. A political scientist by training with deep expertise in extreme weather events, he has published widely, testified before Congress multiple times (invited by both parties), and contributed to multiple Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) working groups.

He accepts that the climate is warming, that human emissions play a major role, and that we should decarbonize sensibly—frequently advocating for a carbon tax.

Yet, for simply insisting on rigorous evidence over apocalyptic hype—especially regarding whether climate change is already driving more costly natural disasters—he became a target for the environmental establishment, activist NGOs, and powerful players within the federal government.

His troubles escalated dramatically between 2013 and 2015. Pielke testified to the Senate that, according to the IPCC data and his own peer-reviewed work normalizing for population and wealth growth, there was no clear signal showing human-caused climate change was driving up normalized disaster losses. While climate change was influencing certain physical extremes, the rising economic costs of disasters were overwhelmingly due to society putting more people and wealthier infrastructure in harm’s way.

This truth was inconvenient. It directly challenged the prevailing activist narrative that every major storm or wildfire was definitive proof of an existential crisis demanding immediate, radical action.

The Obama White House responded with unusual ferocity. The President’s science advisor, John Holdren, published a lengthy, point-by-point rebuttal on the official White House website, attacking Pielke’s testimony as “seriously misleading.” This was no casual blog post; it was an official government broadside weaponized against an individual academic. Holdren’s critique was later shown to overstate and misrepresent the science on droughts and disasters, aligning more with political advocacy than the very IPCC consensus Pielke had summarized.

Pielke pushed back, noting that the data was on his side, but the message from Washington was clear: deviate from the preferred script, and the highest levels of government will come after you personally.

This was not an isolated incident.

In February 2015, Democratic Congressman Raúl Grijalva launched a formal investigation targeting Pielke and several other academics. Grijalva sent letters to universities demanding financial records, alleging that undisclosed fossil fuel funding had tainted their research, explicitly citing Holdren’s White House critique to justify the scrutiny. The University of Colorado Boulder complied, investigating its own tenured professor. Pielke was entirely cleared—there were no secret Exxon checks, no Koch money.

But the process itself was the punishment. It smeared reputations, consumed vast time and resources, and signaled that congressional power could be weaponized against inconvenient researchers. These tactics echoed McCarthy-era fishing expeditions, repurposed in the service of climate orthodoxy.

Environmental NGOs and activist groups, often flush with billionaire funding, amplified the pressure. The Center for American Progress (CAP) and its ThinkProgress arm ran repeated hit pieces labeling Pielke’s work as “fantastical falsehoods.” Leaked WikiLeaks emails later revealed internal bragging from CAP editors, thanking billionaire donor Tom Steyer for funding that successfully helped “deplatform” Pielke from Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight website.

To these groups, Pielke was public enemy number one; they wrote more articles attacking him than they did about prominent opposition politicians. Other mainstream outlets and high-profile scientists piled on, further isolating him. Speaker invitations dried up, and colleagues distanced themselves out of fear of professional contagion. Pielke later described it as a coordinated campaign designed to sideline him from climate discussions entirely.

Regrettably, his own university proved to be no bastion of academic freedom. At the University of Colorado Boulder, where Pielke had built his career, founded research centers, and served as a senior professor in Environmental Studies, the atmosphere grew toxic. Activist faculty and administrators increasingly treated the institution as a vehicle for climate advocacy rather than neutral inquiry.

Following the Grijalva probe and ongoing administrative friction, Pielke faced sudden office relocations, funding uncertainties for his center, and a pervasive professional chill. He watched as universities, once committed to open debate, began to tolerate and even enable campaigns against dissenters on hot-button issues.

In late 2024, at age 56, Pielke opted for early retirement, becoming a professor emeritus and joining the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) as a senior fellow. His assessment was blunt: the university had left him. The environment for rigorous, non-alarmist climate policy research had grown hostile.

This wasn’t a standard scientific disagreement; it was professional ostracism. Pielke’s core “heresy” was methodological honesty. While he was routinely criticized by peers for allegedly downplaying risks, his positions were consistently evidence-based and aligned with the IPCC baseline data. Yet, they threatened the funding, political power, and moral urgency of the broader climate-industrial complex. NGOs needed crisis narratives to drive donations; governments and aligned media needed an absolute consensus to push policy; and an academia captured by activist incentives punished anyone who deviated.

Despite the hounding, Pielke’s research continued to punch above his weight, ultimately forcing the scientific community into major course corrections. His long-running critique of climate scenarios—particularly the extreme, worst-case pathway known as RCP8.5 (and its successor, SSP5-8.5)—highlighted how modern climate modeling had become detached from reality.

Co-authoring papers like “How Climate Scenarios Lost Touch With Reality,” Pielke and researcher Justin Ritchie demonstrated that the IPCC’s baseline scenarios over-projected both CO2 emissions and economic growth. These high-end futures assumed implausible surges in global coal use while ignoring real-world developments in green energy, technology, and global policy.

Far from a fringe view, this research exposed a systemic failure: the broader scientific community had leaned heavily on these apocalyptic scenarios for years to inflate projections of future climate risks.

The real-world impact of their critique finally materialized. The ScenarioMIP committee—the body responsible for the official scenarios feeding IPCC climate modeling—published its next-generation framework for the upcoming AR7 assessment cycle. It effectively retired the extreme scenarios (RCP8.5, SSP5-8.5, and SSP3-7.0) that had dominated climate science and media headlines for over a decade.

Pielke rightly celebrated the news, declaring that “RCP8.5 is officially dead.” It was a massive validation of his career. It acknowledged that the catastrophic pathways used to terrify the public describe impossible or highly implausible futures. Pielke’s persistent, data-driven push for plausibility drove this institutional self-correction, even though the IPCC had slow-walked and downplayed his concerns during the previous AR6 cycle.

This wasn’t academic nitpicking; over-reliance on extreme scenarios has distorted global policy, media coverage, and public perception for an entire generation.

Pielke has similarly scrutinized IPCC quality control on specific weather anomalies. He pointed out prominent errors in the AR6 assessment regarding tropical cyclones, where the summary promoted misleading claims about detection and attribution that contradicted the underlying corrected papers.

These critiques underscore a continuing challenge in large-scale climate assessments: selective citations, overlooked corrections, and institutional pressures to overstate confidence. Far from trying to undermine the IPCC, Pielke has consistently argued for stronger internal standards to preserve its institutional legitimacy.

The pattern revealed by Pielke’s career points to a deeper rot in modern intellectual life. Science policy should thrive on debate, replication, and falsification—not loyalty tests. When the White House attacks an individual researcher by name, when Congress investigates cleared academics, when universities allow donor-funded smear campaigns to dictate faculty life, and when NGOs act as ideological enforcers, you no longer have a healthy scientific community. You have politicized energy and environmental enforcement.

Today, Pielke continues his vital work via his Substack, The Honest Broker, alongside books, congressional testimonies, and his fellowship at AEI. He has maintained remarkable productivity despite years of harassment. While he has criticized excesses on both sides of the climate debate, his career stands as a stark model of how rigorous analysis can still bend massive institutions back toward reality.

Ultimately, this episode underscores why public trust in scientific institutions has eroded so precipitously. Roger Pielke Jr. was never a denialist fringe figure; he was a mainstream expert of goodwill

who followed the data where it led, even when it clashed with the prevailing political faith. The response he endured—coordinated character assassination, official state rebukes, and academic sidelining—illustrates how climate discourse became less about understanding the universe and more about enforcing a narrative.

True progress on energy transition, climate adaptation, and societal resilience suffers when honest brokers are treated as heretics. Pielke’s resilience is admirable, but the systemic cost of silencing open inquiry is a loss for us all. Punishing messengers for presenting inconvenient data does not make the climate problem go away—it simply guarantees poorer policy.