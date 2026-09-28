THE WORD MERCHANT

Stephen Heins · Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Recap of Energy Humanism Publications This Week

Week of September 21–27, 2026

This week I did what I have done for more than twenty-five years: I wrote about energy as if it were a duty, not a costume. The Tribute Series stayed at the center. Original commentary sat beside it. The argument did not change. Global Energy Plentitude, Low Cost, and Fairness still beat slogans, and the people who keep the lights on still deserve names.

If energy humanism has a scientist who took the institutional hit and kept her mind, it is Judith Curry. For nearly twenty years she was treated as a problem to be managed rather than a colleague to be answered. Academia, green NGOs, and a guild of climate scientists tried to shrink her into a cartoon—heretic, serial disinformer, denier. She is none of those things. She is a climatologist who refused to pretend that uncertainty is a moral failing. That is why she received this week’s Energy Humanism MVP Award. The award is not a prize for being agreeable. It is a marker for the rare person who will still say what the models cannot prove.

The Cry-Bully piece followed from the same observation. The Green Big-Bullies used to demand the planet’s total attention. Think Michael Mann, Al Gore, James Hansen, Bill McKibben, Katharine Hayhoe, António Guterres. Now, as Cry-Bullies, they demand an audience—any audience. That shift has not reduced the money they spend on energy activism or the size of their organizations. It has only changed the tone. Mockery grows. Respect thins. Being ignored is the new injury. Out here in the Midwest we still notice when a movement that once claimed moral monopoly starts complaining that the room has gotten quieter. The budgets did not get quieter. Only the reception did.

Dr. Richard Norris has the combination energy humanism actually needs: dirt under the fingernails and a clear head about what keeps humanity advancing. He is a petroleum engineer who has run companies, financed fields, and sat on boards from Africa to Brazil to Sweden. He still writes like a man who has looked at a reservoir model and a balance sheet in the same week. That is not a literary flourish. It is the job. Energy poverty does not yield to press releases. It yields to people who know how a field is paid for and how a molecule moves. Norris is one of those people. The tribute was not flattery. It was a record.

On Thursday I wrote the policy piece that belongs next to the tributes: “The US Energy Humanism of 2026: Capital Formation is Greener Than Green.” I have spent more than twenty-five years arguing for plentitude, low cost, practical environmentalism, and fairness. The last two years have not made me a theorist. They have made me a witness. America’s energy policy since January 20, 2025 is not a slogan. It is a working model. Unleash domestic oil, gas, coal, and nuclear. Shorten the permit. Open the land. Treat reliability as a moral issue, not an afterthought. Then let companies do what companies do when the government stops tying their hands. Capital formation—plants built, wells drilled, grids reinforced, wages paid—does more for human welfare than a thousand net-zero timelines that never quite arrive. Green is a color. Capital is a fact.

James Y. Kerr II is not a man built for environmental slogans. He is built for the complex world of running large energy systems. As chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Southern Company Gas, Kerr is responsible for delivering clean, safe, reliable, and affordable natural gas to 4.4 million utility customers in Georgia, Illinois, Tennessee, and Virginia, plus more than 600,000 retail customers through SouthStar Energy Services across ten states. That is not an abstraction. That is dinner cooking, factories running, and hospitals staying warm. The unfashionable work of running an energy company is still the work that matters. Kerr does it. The tribute said so in plain language.

Saturday’s history piece returned to a plan that never quite left the room. “‘BIG OIL IS THE NEW BIG TOBACCO’: Remembering the 2012 La Jolla Plan to Create Legal Twins” is about method, not nostalgia. In 2012, a set of lawyers, activists, and funders gathered to treat the oil and gas industry the way an earlier generation treated tobacco: liability as strategy, reputation as target, the courthouse as a second legislature. Out here we still measure a trade by the work, not the press release. The shale revolution was never a slogan. It was a long grind of engineers, leasehands, pumpers, mineral owners, and a handful of stubborn independents who refused to accept that the rock under their feet was “uneconomic.” Turning that grind into a tobacco analog was never science. It was politics with a legal letterhead.

Sunday belonged to two pieces that belong together. The first was the tribute to Tim Crome. There is a difference between a man who talks about energy and a man who has spent forty-six years putting it on the seabed. Chief Engineer, TechnipFMC; consultant since January 1, 2026. Crome graduated from Imperial College London in 1980 and went into pipeline design. Four years later a Norwegian operator seconded him to Oslo. He stayed. Norway became home. The North Sea, with its weather, currents, and unforgiving installation seasons, became the measure of his professional life. Oceanic plentitude is not a metaphor when you have spent a career installing the iron that makes it real.

The second Sunday piece, “Best Practices, Best Practitioners: What the Shale Revolution Actually Looks Like,” went back to the Bakken. In 2017 I was lucky enough to get involved through the Crude Life Podcasts, The Weekly Word, and Jason Spiess. It did not hurt that North Dakota was populated with good people and energy expertise. The revolution was not invented in a foundation office. It was practiced on leases, in truck cabs, and in the unglamorous competence of people who know what a well costs and what a well pays. Best practices are not slogans. They are the habits of the people who still show up.

Energy Humanist Thinks:

• Uncertainty is not a character flaw. Curry proved that the hard way. • A movement that used to demand the whole stage now complains that the room is smaller. Watch the budgets, not the feelings. • Reservoir models and balance sheets in the same week beat rhetoric in any week. • Capital formation is a better environmental policy than a mandate that cannot keep the lights on. • Four million gas customers are not a talking point. They are a responsibility. • Legal twins are not science. They are a strategy. • Forty-six years on the seabed is a credential the North Sea does not give lightly. • The Bakken still looks like work. That is why it worked.

The week was not a scatter of topics. It was one argument with several names on it. Judith Curry kept her mind. Richard Norris kept the books and the geology in the same head. Jim Kerr kept the gas moving. Tim Crome kept steel on the seabed. The Cry-Bullies discovered that mockery is not the same as mandate. Washington’s 2025 turn toward permits, production, and reliability is a proof of concept, not a press kit. La Jolla 2012 remains a warning about what happens when law is used as a substitute for geology. The shale patch remains a reminder that plentitude is built by practitioners.

I will keep writing it that way. The searchable archive is there for anyone who wants the daily record. The Tribute Series will keep adding names. The original pieces will keep saying the same unfashionable thing: energy first, cost second, fairness always, and human beings before the script.

Same argument as last week. Same argument as the quarter-century before it. Global Energy Plentitude, Low Cost, and Fairness. The tributes are not decoration. They are the record of who kept the lights on while the slogans changed.

Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

Sheboygan, Wisconsin