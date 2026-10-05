Weekly Recap: The Record, the Model, and the Men Who Still Speak Plainly, October 5, 2026

THE WORD MERCHANT Stephen Heins · Sheboygan, Wisconsin, Weekly Recap

Some weeks the energy argument arrives as a price. This week it arrived as a record, a model, and a handful of people who still know the difference.

Daniel Yergin is the MVP of the week, the year, and the last 47 years, because he has been doing that job since the lines at the pump in 1979. NJ Ayuk is doing it from Africa, not for Africa. Jeff Krimmel is teaching the mid-career people who have to read a market before they open their mouths. Gordon Tomb has spent a working life editing the energy record after the sirens go off. Europe spent the summer roasting in buildings that cannot cool themselves, then spent October counting deaths that a model produced and a headline treated as a coroner’s report. Greenpeace Africa showed up in Lamu again, banners unfurled, while Kenya broke ground on a refinery. And W. S. Merwin, gone since 2019, still had the last quiet word.

That is the week.

Yergin does not sell the price of the day

Some voices come and go with the price of oil. Daniel Yergin has been there since 1979.

That year, he co-authored Energy Future, the Harvard Business School report that sought to make sense of the second oil shock following the Iranian Revolution. Lines at the pump. Inflation. Talk of scarcity as destiny. Yergin did not sell panic. He sold history, markets, and the stubborn fact that energy is the foundation of modern life.

Then came The Prize. Published in 1991, it won the Pulitzer the next year. It remains the book. Oil as history, power, money, and war, from Drake’s well to Churchill’s conversion of the Royal Navy to the Gulf War that arrived just as the book hit the shelves. A PBS series followed. Millions watched. The lesson stuck, at least among people who still believe lessons can stick: energy is not a side issue. It is the plot.

He kept writing. The Quest in 2011. The New Map in 2020, still the clearest recent account of how shale, China, climate politics, and great-power rivalry redrew the board. A newer map of the energy world followed in 2024. This June, on the Political Climate podcast, he walked 250 years of American energy in one sitting: Drake, the automobile, shale, AI-driven electricity demand, copper, and why the Strait of Hormuz crisis has been less disruptive than the old playbook predicted. Prices rose. They did not explode. That is the difference between a historian and a pamphleteer.

S&P Global’s vice chairman is not a cheerleader for any one fuel. He is a man who can hold oil, gas, nuclear, and the politics of transition in the same paragraph without losing the plot. Forty-seven years of that is a career. It is also a public service. The MVP piece is the long version. The short version is this: when the room gets loud, read Yergin before you read the model.

Africa is not asking for permission

The energy debate has no shortage of people who speak for Africa. It has far fewer who speak from it. NJ Ayuk does the second job, at volume, and without apology.

He is Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, founder of Centurion Law Group, and the author of Big Barrels, Billions at Play, A Just Transition, and Crude Oil. The titles are a program. The argument is simpler still: Africans deserve more energy, not less. A continent sitting on more than 125 billion barrels of oil and some 620 trillion cubic feet of gas should not be lectured into further darkness by people who already have a plethora of light.

This week the argument got a date and an address. African Energy Week opens its sixth edition in Cape Town on October 12 and runs through the 16th. Ayuk has been on Arise News saying the obvious thing the seminars skip: watch upstream, watch downstream, watch OPEC, and watch the refineries. Africa is not asking for permission anymore. It is asking for investment on commercial terms.

Lamu is the test. On September 30, President William Ruto and Aliko Dangote broke ground on a planned refinery in Lamu County, valued at roughly $16 billion, designed to process up to 700,000 barrels a day, with plans for about 60,000 jobs and crude from African producers, including Uganda.

Afreximbank has backed the project. A court order, after a petition by 133 residents of Chandavai who say the land is ancestral, has temporarily restricted work on the parcel. The African Energy Chamber has backed the refinery anyway. Compensation and heritage claims are real questions.

Treating East Africa as a nature reserve is not an answer.

Greenpeace Africa knows the old road to Lamu. The knights-errant have been there before, against the coal plant, banners up, talking as if a coast of fishermen and traders were a preserve rather than a place that still needs fuel, jobs, health care, and a port that works. Lamu Port just set a container record. The refinery, if built, would turn African crude into African products instead of shipping both the barrel and its value offshore. That is development. The piece on the green knights-errant says so without the seminar language.

The man who sells market fluency

Jeff Krimmel does not sell bromides or clichés. He sells the many things energy people actually need when the room gets loud: a clean read of the rapidly changing energy markets.

That is rarer than a Caltech doctorate, and he has both. The tribute is about the trade he actually practices, training mid-career professionals and executives in market fluency. Not a slogan. A skill. The shale decade, the LNG buildout, the data-center load that nobody put in the 2015 plan, the price that did not explode when the strait closed: these are not mysteries if someone has taught you how to read them. They are mysteries if your only training was a press release.

Krimmel’s value lies in his treatment of the room as a market, not a congregation. Energy humanism needs that. Abundance is not a mood. It is a set of prices, capacities, and contracts. Somebody has to teach the people who sign them.

The man who edits the record

Gordon Tomb has spent a working life in the place where energy meets language. That is a rarer trade than it sounds. Engineers build the plants. Geologists read the rocks. Lawyers write the rules. Somebody still has to say what happened, in words a citizen can use, after the sirens go off or the model says the sky is falling. Tomb took that job and kept it.

He led communications in the recovery from Three Mile Island. He has edited Inconvenient Facts. He is a senior advisor at the CO2 Coalition and a senior fellow at the Commonwealth Foundation in Pennsylvania. His father worked 42 years at a coal plant. He has driven coal trucks and spoken for the International Atomic Energy Agency on the lessons of Fukushima and Three Mile Island. The Cicero award on the shelf is for speechwriting, which is another way of saying he knows a sentence can carry a fact or bury one.

The tribute is not a fan letter. It is a note about a man who straightens the record when the press release and the model have already left the building.

Europe roasted, then modeled the body count

They roasted this last summer. Not in some distant place in Africa we can pretend is someone else’s problem, but in the United Kingdom and across the European Union. Hundreds of millions of people, children, seniors, hospital patients, and the nurses trying to keep them alive sat in buildings never designed for 40°C days and nights that refused to cool.

That is the Europe Overheats piece. The continent that resists cooling itself. Air conditioning is treated as a moral failure in too many European capitals, right up to the week the hospitals fill. Reliability is not a lifestyle preference. It is how you keep a ward at a temperature a body can survive.

Then the headline arrived on October 1 with the confidence of a coroner’s report. More than 34,600 people, Bloomberg wrote, died from the heat this summer in five Western European countries. Spain’s Instituto de Salud Carlos III recorded 5,805 excess deaths due to heat between May 15 and September 30. France’s public health agency attributed an estimated 7,824 deaths to three heat waves. Germany was reported near 16,000. The wire copy moved the next day almost unchanged.

The arithmetic is roughly real as an estimate. The sentence in front of it is not. These are modeled excess deaths, built by comparing daily totals to prior years and temperature thresholds. They are not a stack of certificates that say heat. I have told Europe a quadrillion times not to exaggerate. The piece on the death toll says the quiet part: a model is not a body count. Buildings that cannot cool are a policy choice. So is the headline that turns an epidemiological estimate into a verdict.

Full disclosure, thirteen years on

I have been arguing for full disclosure since at least 2013. The October update does not soften the rule. Scientists, futurists, businesses, Wall Street desks, countries, universities, federal agencies, NGOs, forecasters, analysts, energy predictors, and environmental activists should have to disclose all material information. Private funding. Direct NGO funding. Money passed from one NGO to another. Federal and state grants. Foreign money. Individual studies and projects. University awards. Direct payments.

The “selfless defenders of the environment” are not exempt, contrary to what the brochure says. A model of summer deaths, a campaign against a refinery, a forecast of scarcity: each of them sits on a budget. The reader is entitled to see it. That argument is older than this newsletter. It has not gotten less true.

Merwin, and the teachers who are gone

The week closed on a poem from April 4, 2023, and on a birthday note. William Stanley Merwin was born September 30, 1927, and died March 15, 2019. More than fifty books. Pulitzer. Poet laureate. On May 10, 2013, I sat with young New York friends at the 92nd Street Y and listened to him love poetry, humanism, and art out loud, from memory, while he was gracefully going blind.

He said, “Now all my teachers are dead except silence.”

The graceful poet is an American hero who does not need a rig or a refinery to belong in this recap. He belongs because he told the truth about what remains when the noise stops. Energy humanism is a noisy trade. It needs the record, the market, the refinery, and the occasional silence that is not a model.

Energy Humanist Thinks

Abundance is not a slogan. It is barrels, electrons, contracts, and buildings that can cool. Africa is a partner, not a preserve. A model is not a body count. Disclosure is not optional. The men who have kept the record for decades are the ones worth reading when the price moves and the headline does not. Poetry can contribute to energy humanism.