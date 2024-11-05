Report: Biden-Harris EPA Spending $2.8B on Anti-Fossil Fuel Groups

November 5, 2024

Yesterday, the House Energy and Commerce Committee issued a report exposing the Biden administration’s massive green group giveaway (copy of the report below). The EPA received $41 billion from the misnamed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), legislation made possible by Joe Manchin’s vote and signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2022 (see Tragedy: Joe Manchin Caves & Agrees to Big Green Build Back Better). The EPA allocated $2.8 billion from the funds to be managed by the Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights (OEJECR), which, according to the report, is funding ‘radical, left-leaning’ environmental groups that call for an end of fossil fuels. It’s corrupt cronyism of the worst kind.

The report uncovers how environmental justice grants were given to radical environmental activist groups that attempt to exert political influence, engage in progressive election activities, and are backed by billionaires.

Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee Chair Morgan Griffith (R-VA), and Subcommittee on Environment, Manufacturing, and Critical Materials Chair Earl L. “Buddy” Carter (R-GA) issued the following statement:

“It couldn’t be more clear: The Biden-Harris administration rewards its environmental special interests at the expense of the American people. As part of its radical rush-to-green agenda, the administration gave hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars to activists who also engage in political activities. It was empowered to do so by congressional Democrats who jammed through legislation that was designed to rush money out the door as quickly as possible with no guards against waste, fraud, and abuse. Equally as alarming is how these policies benefit the Chinese Communist Party—the world’s worst polluter.”

Background

Passed by congressional Democrats and signed into law by President Biden in 2022, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) more than quadrupled the EPA’s budget. Included in that deluge of spending was nearly three billion dollars in EJ grants to be administrated through a variety of programs. One program relies upon a “pass-through” model, which hands $600 million taxpayer dollars out to 11 “grant makers” to then dole out to additional recipients—a process that lacks serious oversight protections.

The report exposes how the Biden-Harris EPA funneled public funding to groups that exert political influence, engage in election activities, express anti-Republican sentiment, espouse radical progressive ideologies, and already receive significant funding from wealthy donors.

Key Report Excerpts

Simply put, the EPA is awarding taxpayer dollars to special interest groups committed to a radical energy agenda to “educate” others and drive public outreach, as well as assist those it engages with to influence government policymaking and outcomes. One might consider it akin to a taxpayer-funded lobbying operation. Given these organizations’ existing efforts to sway public opinion, they may use these awards to attempt to indoctrinate members of the communities in which they conduct outreach. Under its EJTCTAC Program, the EPA awarded $10,000,000 to West Harlem Environmental Action, Incorporated (WE ACT) to operate a technical assistance center, the WE ACT Technical Assistance Collaborative. WE ACT lists “[f]ighting [l]iquified [n]atural [g]as and [f]alse [s]olution [i]nfrastructure” among its 2024 policy priorities. It has called on federal agencies to halt new or expanded liquified natural gas operations and vows to continue this “advocacy campaign.” Notably, the Biden-Harris Administration announced a pause on exports of liquified natural gas in January 2024. Some selectees and partners appear to have clear political bias. The Climate Justice Alliance, selected to be a National Grantmaker under the EJTCGM Program issued a press release implying congressional Republicans deserved blame for a potential government shutdown in 2023. EJTCTAC Program selectee WE ACT posted a blog criticizing “Republican gas stove culture wars,” and House GOP Members’ “performative, out-of-touch agenda.” The New York Immigration Coalition, an EJTCGM Program partner, accused the Trump administration of preventing people from voting. Another partner, the Wyoming Outdoor Council, attacked the Trump administration’s “environmental rollbacks” and stated it would “successfully defend the good rules and regulations put in place by the prior administration.” Healthy Gulf urged on its website, “we must ensure that the federal government reinstates common sense, safety, and environmental oversights that the Trump administration rolled back.” (1)

Fox News reports:

The Biden-Harris administration is being put on blast for giving billions of taxpayer dollars to fund “radical, left-leaning” environmental groups that seek to eradicate fossil fuels, according to a new House report. The House Energy and Commerce Committee dropped a report “exposing the green group giveaway” by the Biden administration on Monday, breaking down the Environmental Protection Agency’s funding for environmental and climate justice grants. The EPA received $41 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2022. The agency allocated $2.8 billion from the funds to be managed by the Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights (OEJECR), which, according to the report, is “using taxpayer dollars to promote the Biden-Harris radical energy agenda.” “The Biden-Harris administration is seemingly using environmental justice grants to funnel public funds towards organizations that promote its policies and galvanize political support for its actions,” the report reads. “Enriching nonprofit organizations to spread radical, left-leaning ideology is an inappropriate use of taxpayer dollars. These programs demand rigorous scrutiny and meticulous oversight.” The EPA reportedly funneled the money out to several different environmental groups actively advocating for a rapid transition to green energy. About $50 million was awarded to the Climate Justice Alliance, a group which has called for ending the use of fossil fuels. The group is “engaged in local, state and national work on a wide range of issues from racial justice, energy democracy, food sovereignty, and zero waste.” The CJA also focuses on the “social, racial, economic and environmental justice issues of climate change,” according to their website. Another funding recipient is the Delaware Valley Citizens Council for Clean Air, who want to “phase out fracking,” “make biking, walking, transit, and electric vehicles the primary” sources of transportation, and prioritize ending pollution in “environmental justice communities.” The Southern Poverty Law Center said they are “working with Congress and the Biden administration to ensure a permanent ban on offshore drilling.” Another group, BlocPower, works to “decarbonize buildings by replacing fossil fuel-burning appliances with modern, all-electric equipment.” About $10 million was also awarded to West Harlem Environmental Action, Incorporated (WE ACT), which is prioritizing “fighting liquified natural gas and false solution infrastructure.” “These policy priorities frequently mirror the radical rush-to-green energy policies that the Biden-Harris administration has pushed,” the report reads. “Some of these selectees promote clear political positions and ideologies, despite claiming to be nonpartisan. Some have embraced obstructionist tactics to undermine energy projects and industries they oppose.” The report also raised concerns over the agency’s ability to properly manage billions of dollars and prevent the misuse of funds. Additionally, concerns were raised over the “vague or open-ended description” of how the groups can use the funds. The taxpayer-funded grants given to these groups can be used for “public outreach” or “public education.” The report claims that this allows the groups to participate in something “akin to a taxpayer-funded lobbying operation” as they are given space to “influence public and elected officials to adopt their often-extreme views.” The EPA responded to the report in a statement shared with Fox News Digital. “All eligible applications submitted for EPA funding go through a rigorous competitive process,” the EPA said. “EPA takes program integrity very seriously and will continue delivering on the Biden-Harris Administration’s environmental justice goals in a robust and transparent manner. EPA has multiple safeguards in place to ensure grant activities are fully compliant with grant commitments and the laws Congress has directed EPA to implement.” (2)

Copy of the House report released yesterday:

The EPA is engaged in grotesque corruption. If Trump wins today, look for a new administration to gut the EPA as it is, make it over, and stop this Big Green grifting.

