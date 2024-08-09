CHARLES KENNEDY

Report: Biomass Plant Is The UK’s Top Carbon Polluter

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 09, 2024, 10:30 AM CDT

A biomass power station operated by energy group Drax is the UK’s top emitter of carbon dioxide, emitting more than four times the emissions of the UK’s remaining coal power plant, a new report by climate think tank Ember showed on Friday.

Drax power station in North Yorkshire in England is burning wood for electricity and emitted last year more CO2 that the next four power stations combined, according to Ember’s new annual ranking of official data.

The report collated official data from the UK Emissions Trading Scheme registry and company annual reports to produce an annual ranking of emitters by specific asset, and by company.

Drax power plant is the largest single source of carbon emissions in the UK, followed by Port Talbot Steelworks and Pembroke gas power station, Ember’s ranking showed.

Drax power station emitted 11.5 million tonnes (Mt) of carbon dioxide last year, making it by far the largest single CO2 emitter in the UK, responsible for the equivalent of 2.9% of total UK territorial emissions, per Ember’s analysis.

That’s despite the fact that Drax receives public funding earmarked for low-carbon projects.

Drax power station generated less power in 2023 than in previous years, a fall from 12.7 TWh in 2022. This means Drax produces just 8% of renewable electricity in the UK and less than 4% of the UK’s total electricity, according to Ember.

Over the same period, Drax claimed over $1.27 billion (£1.0 billion) in profits, after the Electricity Generator Levy, commonly known as the windfall tax, was applied.

“Wood pellets have an equivalent carbon intensity to coal but are burned at higher volumes due to their low energy density, meaning that burning wood emits more carbon dioxide than coal or gas, per kWh of electricity,” Ember said.

A spokesperson for Drax told the Guardian that Ember’s findings are “flawed” and ignored the company’s “widely accepted and internationally recognised approach to carbon accounting.”

