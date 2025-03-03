“Reuters: The Renewable Energy Transition has Failed”, by Eric Worrall
Reuters: The Renewable Energy Transition has Failed
First published JoNova; “… The failure of net zero shows that the best governments can do is to encourage the search for viable new sources of energy. …”
Climate policy requires a more realistic approach
By Edward Chancellor
February 28, 20259:59 PM GMT+10
LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) – The pursuit of net zero carbon emissions has been a resounding failure. Despite trillions of dollars spent on renewable energy, hydrocarbons still account for over 80% of the world’s primary energy and a similar share of recent increases in energy consumption, according to The Energy Institute. Coal, oil and natural gas production are at record highs. Emissions of greenhouse gases continue to rise inexorably. The financial markets were already losing confidence in the energy transition before Donald Trump returned to the White House. A more realistic approach to climate policy is urgently needed
Solar and wind power have grown to a mere 3.5% of primary energy production. The levelised cost of renewable energy – which measures of the net present value of electricity produced over a plant’s lifetime – has declined sharply over the years. But this has not resulted into lower electricity prices. In fact, as the share of the energy mix provided by renewables has risen, electricity prices have tended to increase. That’s because wind and solar power are intermittent. Since storing energy in batteries is uneconomic, traditional sources of power are still needed as backup, which is expensive.
Germany and the United Kingdom, which get a relatively large share of their electricity from renewables, also suffer from the world’s highest electricity costs. …
… The world still urgently needs an alternative to fossil fuels. The failure of net zero shows that the best governments can do is to encourage the search for viable new sources of energy. Human ingenuity was responsible for developing fossil fuels which delivered improvements in material prosperity while endangering the planet. It’s up to human ingenuity to solve the problem.
Read more: https://www.reuters.com/breakingviews/climate-policy-requires-more-realistic-approach-2025-02-28/
Legacy media should have told the truth about Net Zero a long time ago. Sadly the author still clings to the climate crisis fantasy.
The total failure of Net Zero is inevitable, renewables were never going to be a viable replacement for dispatchable energy. From nine years ago;
The mainstream advent of energy guzzling artificial intelligence helped accelerate the fall of renewables.
The only remaining question is, how much tax money will green politicians squander trying to save their personal reputations, by concealing the magnitude of their failure from the public?