ND SOLAROPINION

2 days ago

Eric Worrall

89 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

First published JoNova; “… The failure of net zero shows that the best governments can do is to encourage the search for viable new sources of energy. …”

Climate policy requires a more realistic approach

By Edward Chancellor

February 28, 20259:59 PM GMT+10

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) – The pursuit of net zero carbon emissions has been a resounding failure. Despite trillions of dollars spent on renewable energy, hydrocarbons still account for over 80% of the world’s primary energy and a similar share of recent increases in energy consumption, according to The Energy Institute. Coal, oil and natural gas production are at record highs. Emissions of greenhouse gases continue to rise inexorably. The financial markets were already losing confidence in the energy transition before Donald Trump returned to the White House. A more realistic approach to climate policy is urgently needed

Solar and wind power have grown to a mere 3.5% of primary energy production. The levelised cost of renewable energy – which measures of the net present value of electricity produced over a plant’s lifetime – has declined sharply over the years. But this has not resulted into lower electricity prices. In fact, as the share of the energy mix provided by renewables has risen, electricity prices have tended to increase. That’s because wind and solar power are intermittent. Since storing energy in batteries is uneconomic, traditional sources of power are still needed as backup, which is expensive.

Germany and the United Kingdom, which get a relatively large share of their electricity from renewables, also suffer from the world’s highest electricity costs. …

…

… The world still urgently needs an alternative to fossil fuels. The failure of net zero shows that the best governments can do is to encourage the search for viable new sources of energy. Human ingenuity was responsible for developing fossil fuels which delivered improvements in material prosperity while endangering the planet. It’s up to human ingenuity to solve the problem.



…

Read more: https://www.reuters.com/breakingviews/climate-policy-requires-more-realistic-approach-2025-02-28/