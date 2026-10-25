The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Carbon3
10h

The allocation point is fair. When the same company's Scope 3 can swing by multiples depending on whether you use spend, mass or economic value, the number can't carry much weight. I'd argue the fix is narrower measurement rather than less of it. A reduction measured at a specific supplier's plant, with a stated baseline and independent verification, doesn't depend on an allocation choice in the same way a top-down inventory estimate does. That kind of project-level data is where we think Scope 3 becomes decision-useful.

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