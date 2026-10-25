Revisiting the ESG Iceberg: Costs, Cracks, and Accounting Imperfections Beneath the Gloss

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

An ESG sustainability report can look impressive. Glossy certifications, ambitious targets, and awards create the appearance of depth and rigor. Promoters of the current ESG framework often describe it as an iceberg: the visible surface is marketing and commitments, while the real work of measurement, risk systems, supply chain diligence, and strategy integration lies beneath.

The claim is that strong foundations lead to better reporting and long-term value.

A cost-benefit examination of the current state of ESG and its accounting protocols shows a different picture. The foundations are riddled with measurement problems that financial accounting long ago rejected as unreliable. The costs of building and maintaining those systems are substantial and recurring.

Evidence that they systematically deliver superior returns or measurable real-world gains is weak or absent. When the accounting itself is structurally imperfect, even the most elaborate reporting apparatus cannot reliably verify its claims.

Accounting Protocols Built on Unstable Ground

The dominant environmental accounting framework is the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, developed by environmental NGOs and widely adopted in mandatory and voluntary standards. It divides emissions into Scope 1 (direct), Scope 2 (purchased energy), and Scope 3 (value chain and product use). Scope 3 is routinely the largest and most material category for many firms, yet it is also the most unreliable.

Different allocation methods—spend-based, mass-based, or economic-value-based—can produce estimates that legitimately vary by a factor of two to five for the same company and activity, with no measurement error required. The mathematics of converting complex physical systems into a single CO2-equivalent number forces arbitrary choices about boundaries and attribution.

Empirical evidence of the resulting instability is not subtle. Deloitte’s analysis of FTSE 100 companies found that 69 percent restated prior-year climate and sustainability metrics in 2025, up from 46 percent the year before. The number making multiple adjustments tripled. Three-quarters of the greenhouse-gas restatements involved Scope 3.

Companies revised their figures after changes in methodology, business-structure shifts, or simply by discovering better supplier data. Financial reporting restates material errors far less often; ESG metrics are still treated as works in progress even after years of practice and growing assurance. Offsets and removals introduce further problems of non-permanence, leakage, baseline uncertainty, and double counting that standard inventories do not cleanly resolve.

Rating systems built on these data fare no better. The widely cited Berg, Kölbel, and Rigobon study of six major ESG rating providers documented substantial divergence: correlations between ratings for the same firms often fall in the 0.4–0.7 range.

Measurement differences (how the same category is scored) accounted for the majority of the disagreement, followed by differences in what is included. A “rater effect” appears: an agency’s overall view of a company colors its scores across categories. Hundreds of individual indicators are in use across providers.

The result is that two reputable raters can place the same firm in very different places in the distribution, and neither score is clearly more “correct.” KPMG research has found that while most executives understand their sustainability strategies, only about one in five can quantify how those strategies affect future profits, cash flow, or valuation.

Markets price expected cash flows and risks; they do not systematically price unverified narratives or score improvements.

Impact-accounting approaches that attempt to monetize social and environmental effects face the same core difficulty as the Social Cost of Carbon: they require assigning monetary values to outcomes whose costs and benefits cannot be measured, verified, or compared with any precision.

Different valuation methods produce systematically different results, including equity distortions in which the same physical impact is assigned far higher social cost in richer jurisdictions than in poorer ones. These are not minor data-quality issues that more disclosure will fix. They are structural features of protocols that ignore the reliability standards long required of financial accounts.

The Cost Side of the Ledger

Building and operating these systems is expensive. European Sustainability Reporting Standards cost studies put recurring annual costs for an average listed company already subject to prior non-financial reporting rules in the range of several hundred thousand euros once fully phased in, with one-off setup costs in a similar range and higher figures for complex multinationals.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s economic analysis for its (later stayed) climate-disclosure rule projected average annual costs in the low-to-mid-hundreds of thousands of dollars across different registrant profiles.

Large groups routinely face seven-figure annual burdens when consulting, software platforms, internal staff time, data collection across supply chains, and assurance are included. Limited assurance is already material; reasonable assurance multiplies the audit cost.

These expenditures fall hardest on mid-sized firms that lack large compliance departments. Even after recent European reductions in mandatory datapoints, the residual burden remains significant. The compliance industry—consultants, software vendors, and assurance providers—has grown rapidly in response to the requirements.

Companies absorb the costs whether or not the resulting numbers change operational decisions or improve outcomes. In energy-intensive industries, the same capital and management attention diverted to Scope 3 inventories and transition-plan documentation could otherwise go toward reliability upgrades, efficiency investments that pay for themselves, or capacity that serves growing demand.

Evidence on Benefits Remains Thin

On the benefit side, the investment literature is poor at best and often unsupportive of systematic outperformance. Multiple studies find little or no relation between ESG ratings and subsequent stock returns across large global samples and long periods. Some analyses show that low-ESG portfolios deliver higher raw returns; risk-adjusted differences frequently disappear or reverse once standard factors are controlled for.

Research from UC Berkeley Haas concluded that proprietary ESG scores contain no incremental information for returns beyond what is already in ordinary financial statements. Work examining fund flows has shown that earlier periods of ESG outperformance were largely driven by inflows bidding up prices rather than by superior operating performance that persisted after demand normalized. ESG-labeled funds often charge higher fees while holding portfolios that closely resemble conventional ones.

At the company level, the translation from sustainability metrics into cash-flow effects is rare. Firms that improve scores can do so through boundary choices, differences in transparency, or methodological updates rather than through changes that reduce physical impacts or increase productivity.

Energy producers that generate both conventional output and advanced technologies (including carbon-management innovations) are frequently penalized in ratings relative to firms whose activities avoid certain categories. The net effect is capital allocation influenced by noisy, inconsistently measured scores rather than by verified contributions to reliable supply, lower costs, or broader human welfare.

Corporate behavior itself is shifting under the weight of these realities. Sustainability executives report widespread adjustment of strategies and messaging in response to policy changes and scrutiny. Net-zero alliances have seen major exits.

Some large companies have delayed or restated their climate targets and reduced the number of dedicated sustainability staff. The pattern is consistent with organizations discovering that the measurable costs of elaborate ESG systems are clearer than the measurable benefits.

This Energy Humanist Thinks:

Reliable, low-cost energy is the practical foundation for modern health, productivity, and reducing energy poverty. Indoor air pollution from traditional cooking, limited industrial capacity, and constrained economic growth fall hardest on the poorest populations, including women in many regions.

Protocols that cannot consistently measure what they claim, and that impose large compliance costs with weak evidence of superior returns, divert attention and capital from the abundance and reliability that actually expand human possibilities.

A cost-benefit test that cannot quantify costs or benefits with the rigor applied to ordinary financial accounts is not a tool for better decisions. It is an accounting system that fails its own test of usefulness.

The real question is not what a company says in a sustainability report. It is whether the systems beneath the surface produce verifiable improvements in reliability, cost, and human outcomes that outweigh the measurement noise and compliance burden. On present evidence, the current ESG accounting protocols can’t come close to clearing that bar.