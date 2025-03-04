RMI Led The Push To Ban Gas Stoves. Why Is It Getting Millions In Federal Funding?

Rocky Mountain Institute wants to ban gas stoves. And yet, it’s getting funding from NSF, DOE, State, Transportation, GSA, & USTDA. WTF?

This image appeared on the cover of the Rocky Mountain Institute’s 2022 annual report .

Since 2020, the Rocky Mountain Institute has been hyping bogus claims about the alleged danger of natural gas stoves. That year, the Colorado-based group claimed that gas stoves “release toxic pollutants that can damage human health, but governments have done little to educate the public or accelerate the transition to all-electric cooking.”

In early 2023, RMI published a report that claimed that 12.7% of childhood asthma cases in the US “can be linked to gas stove use. In some cases, that number is much higher.” That report got widespread news coverage. But just a day or two after those stories were published, the group walked back its claims, with one RMI official telling the Washington Examiner that the new study "does not assume or estimate a causal relationship" between childhood asthma and natural gas stoves.

That RMI study conveniently ignored a definitive study published in Lancet Respiratory Medicine, which followed half a million schoolchildren in 47 countries over a multi-year period. The 2013 study concluded, “We detected no evidence of an association between the use of gas as a cooking fuel and either asthma symptoms or asthma diagnosis.”

While the kerfuffle over gas stoves has largely died down, the Colorado-based outfit remains one of the biggest and most influential climate NGOs. Furthermore, RMI is aggressively pushing efforts to implement building codes across the country that outlaw gas stoves and appliances.

RMI is pushing these policies even though 69% of voters oppose bans on gas stoves. However, the gas bans are only one aspect of RMI’s radical agenda. In 2023, it published a report with the Bezos Earth Fund, which claimed, “the fossil fuel era is over.” Furthermore, RMI says it aims to “identify and scale energy system interventions that will cut greenhouse gas emissions at least 50 percent by 2030,” and claims it is “transforming the global energy system to secure a clean, prosperous, zero-carbon future for all.”

This screenshot from RMI’s 2024 annual report shows the group is getting funding from six federal agencies.

Given its promotion of quack science, as well as its anti-consumer-far-left agenda, why is RMI getting federal funding? According to its latest annual report, RMI gets funding from the National Science Foundation, Department of Energy, Department of State, Department of Transportation, General Services Administration, and the US Trade and Development Agency. It is also getting funding from the International Finance Corporation and World Bank.

RMI provides a prime example of the stunning growth and influence of the NGO-corporate-industrial-climate complex. It is getting millions of dollars in dark money per year from unnamed donors and vast sums from some of America’s biggest corporations.

And now, it has insinuated itself inside the federal government. How did this happen? And how big are RMI’s federal contracts? Here’s a closer look, with three charts.

Amory Lovins and Hunter Lovins founded the Rocky Mountain Institute in 1982 in Snowmass, Colorado. (The two divorced in 1999.)

For nearly 50 years, Amory Lovins, a college dropout, has been promoting what he calls the “soft” energy path. (Click here for my 2007 article on Lovins.) For nearly his entire career, he has been promoting the two-legged stool of renewables and energy efficiency. He has repeatedly claimed that biofuels — and cellulosic ethanol in particular — will soon, real soon, be an essential part of the global energy mix. He has also repeatedly claimed that the world doesn’t need nuclear power. In short, Lovins has been consistent — and consistently wrong — about energy and power, since the 1970s. Remarkably, that hasn’t stopped him from collecting 12 honorary doctorates.

Nor has it prevented Rocky Mountain Institute from cashing in on the alt-energy frenzy.

As seen above, between 2012 and 2023, according to ProPublica, Rocky Mountain Institute’s annual budget skyrocketed, going from $10 million to $139 million. The group now has offices in numerous locations around the world, including Basalt, Boulder, Beijing, New York, Oakland, and Washington, DC.

As I explained last May, in “Environmentalism In America Is Dead,” RMI’s phenomenal growth has been fueled, in part, by staggering amounts of dark money. The group is getting at least $1 million per year from two NGOs — ClimateWorks Foundation and the Climate Imperative Foundation — which are prime conduits of dark money from unnamed donors to climate activist groups. It also gets huge contributions from JP Morgan Chase, Shell, Amazon, and the Bezos Earth Fund.

RMI has approximately 600 employees (it had 50 employees in 2007) and relentlessly promotes claims that alt-energy is radically changing the global energy mix. For instance, in its latest annual report RMI claims, “As renewables multiply and efficiency expands globally, fossil fuels are being squeezed out everywhere.” Of course, that claim can easily be refuted by looking at the latest Statistical Review of World Energy. Nevertheless, RMI has shown a remarkable talent for fundraising and, more recently, for garnering contracts from the federal government.

According to USASpending.gov, in 2023, RMI got $5.1 million from the Department of Transportation for the “thriving communities program capacity builders cooperative agreements.”

Last October, RMI announced it has been chosen to be a “key facilitator” for the Department of Energy’s “Energy Future Grants Program.” In a press release, the group did not disclose how much it would be paid to do the work for DOE, but it did say it would help “drive clean energy innovation through local, state, and tribal-government-led partnerships.”

Another search on USASpending.gov found that RMI has been awarded $6.1 million in federal funding, including $4.6 million from the Department of Energy and $1.45 million from the State Department. But those figures may be too low. A graph on the USASpending.gov website shows that RMI was awarded $5.5 million in 2020, $340,000 in 2021, $5.3 million in 2022, $7.8 million in 2023, and $6.1 million in 2024. The sum of all those transactions is $25 million. Thus, based on data from USASpending.gov, RMI has received at least $11.2 million in federal funding over the past few years, and the total could be more than twice that sum.

On Friday morning, I emailed the RMI media office and their top media people, and requested a list of the federal funding RMI has received since 2021. I also asked for similar funding information about the World Bank and International Finance Corporation. I followed up on Friday afternoon to check on the status of my request. I did not get a reply.

RMI may want to avoid questions about its federal contracts, but the screenshot above, from USASpending.com, shows that its ability to siphon money out of Washington DC, accelerated dramatically during the Biden Administration.

The screenshot above is from RMI’s 2023 annual report . It shows the group got funding from five federal agencies.

This screenshot, from RMI’s 2022 annual report, shows funding from two federal agencies. Comparing the group’s last three annual reports, it is apparent that RMI had enormous influence during the Biden administration.

In addition to federal contracts, RMI also gets money from the World Bank. Last June, it announced it had received an unspecified amount of funding from the World Bank. It said it will be “an implementation partner for the World Bank Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-up project. DARES is a $750 million multi-year program that uses innovative financing solutions to scale up private sector-led clean electricity provision.”

At the same time that RMI is getting federal contracts, its top executives are collecting salaries that would put them in the top ranks of major consulting firms like McKinsey or Wood Mackenzie. Why does that matter? The federal government has limits on what top executives can be paid. For instance, the top salary for federal officials is $246,400. At agencies like the National Institute of Health the top-level pay is $221,900. At the National Science Foundation, in 2023, the highest-paid employee made $214,178. In 2022, Tony Fauci, the now-disgraced official who was given a last-minute — and retroactive to 2014 — pardon by Joe Biden, made $480,654.

At RMI, according to its latest Form 990, a dozen employees are pulling in salaries of more than $300,000 annually. Jules Kortenhorst, the former CEO of RMI was paid $734,956 and $41,331 in additional benefits in 2022. Leia Guccione a managing director who ranked 12th among the top leadership, was paid $321,524 plus $68,998 in added compensation. In all, the top dozen officials at RMI were paid an average of $473,763 in 2022.

The punchline here is obvious. Over the past decade, RMI has seen explosive growth in its revenue. As it has raised more money and added more employees, it has sought to implement anti-natural gas policies at the local, state, and federal levels. Furthermore, based on publicly available information, it garnered contracts with six federal agencies under the Biden administration worth millions of dollars.

The questions are also obvious: Why won’t RMI disclose the amount of funding it is getting from the federal government? What, exactly, is RMI being paid to do? Who in the Biden administration approved these contracts? And finally, who thinks it’s a good idea for federal taxpayers to be subsidizing the promotion of RMI’s radical anti-hydrocarbon agenda?

These are questions that Elon Musk, the Department of Government Efficiency, and new OMB Director Russell Vought, should be asking. And they should be asking them right damn now.