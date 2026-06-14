Robert Frost was an American business man and poet

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

He is best known for his poems “The Road Not Taken” and “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening.” Frost was born in San Francisco, California, in 1874. His father, William Prescott Frost Jr., was a journalist, and his mother, Isabelle Moodie, was a Scottish immigrant. Frost’s father died when he was eleven, and his mother died when he was fifteen. Frost married Elinor Miriam White in 1895, and the couple had six children together.

Frost worked as a journalist and editor for several newspapers before moving to New Hampshire in 1900. He and his family ran a farm there, but he also worked as a teacher and lecturer. In 1912, Frost published his first book of poetry, A Boy’s Will. His second book, North of Boston, was published in 1914. These two books established Frost as one of the leading American poets of his time.

Frost wrote many poems about the simple life of farmers and rural New Englanders. He is known for his use of everyday speech and his focus on the ordinary lives of common people. Frost once said, “I am not a poet of ideas, I am a poet of images.” He is also known for his use of nature imagery and for his wry and ironic sense of humor.

Frost’s poetry often deals with themes of death and loss. In his poem “The Death of the Hired Man,” Frost writes about a farmer who must deal with the death of his employee. The poem explores the complex relationship between the employer and the employee, and it raises questions about the meaning of work and the value of human life.

Frost was a successful businessman as well as a poet. In addition to farming and teaching, he also owned a real estate company and a granite quarry. He was financially successful and was able to support himself and his family with his income from these businesses.

Frost was a prolific writer, and he published numerous poems during his lifetime. He was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry four times. He was also appointed as the Consultant in Poetry to the Library of Congress, a position now known as the Poet Laureate.

Frost continued to write and publish poems until his death in 1963. His work has been widely anthologized and is studied in schools and colleges across the United States. His poems are known for their simplicity, their focus on the ordinary lives of common people, and their use of nature imagery. Frost once said, “Poetry is what gets lost in translation.” Nevertheless, his work has been translated into many languages and continues to be enjoyed by readers around the world.

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