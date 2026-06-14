The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
3h

Thanks for the background on Robert Frost. I wonder if he and I left the San Francisco Bay area for the same reason: fear of earthquakes?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stephen Heins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture