ROGER PIELKE JR.

MAY 2

Grass Roots Square, Oslo, Norway

As the week winds down, I have a range of items to share, starting with some professional news.

I’ve taught my final class at the University of Colorado Boulder. I’ve been on the faculty for 23 years — it was a good run and I’ve really enjoyed my students. This spring, I had a particularly fantastic group of students in my senior capstone, who give me optimism that the world will be in good hands in the decades ahead. In the coming weeks and months I’ll be writing more about universities and how some of them seem to have lost their way. I might even opine on the Deion Sanders experiment/dumpster fire here in Boulder. Even though it is my final class at Colorado, I’ll teach again, I’m sure.

I’m currently en route to Oslo, typing this from Heathrow waiting for my connection. I’ve been elected to the Norwegian Academy of Sciences and Letters, an honor for which I am deeply appreciative. I’ll share some pictures of the induction next week.

On to some of the most interesting things that crossed my desk this week:

Partisan Realignment

The fascinating figures below come from a recent paper by Kuziemko et al. which seeks to explain partisan realignment in the United States according to education, defined as years of formal schooling. The paper is full of fascinating data and argument. Over the past 30-40 years, more highly educated Americans have realigned from favoring Republicans to favoring Democrats. The realignment has been profound with important implications for American politics — and of particular interest here at THB, for public trust in science and how experts engage the public.

Energy Access

Todd Moss, who writes an excellent Substack — Eat More Electrons — shares that the International Energy Agency has a new standard for energy access of 10-15 kWh per person per year. For those not fluent in energy units, that is a pittance. Americans use about 12,000 kWh per person per year. Moss and his colleagues at the Energy for Growth Hubrecommend a modern energy minimum of 1,000 kWh per person per year — I agree. You can see in their figure below that there is no such thing as anything close to a wealthy country with low electricity consumption.

More Good Stuff (apologies for any paywalls)

I’ve got final exams and final projects to grade. I’ll enjoy