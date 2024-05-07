Sad Day: NY Assassinates Another Williams Pipeline Project – NESE

May 6, 2024

We’re sad but not surprised. The last time we reported on Williams’ Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) Project slated for New York was last June when Williams asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for a time extension to build it (see Williams Asks FERC for 3 Yr Extension to Complete NY-NJ NESE Pipe). NESE is meant to increase pipeline capacity and flows heading into northeastern markets. Both New York and New Jersey, where portions of the project would be built, pushed back against the project, causing Williams to seek time extensions with FERC. Williams has officially given up on the project and is throwing in the towel. New York just assassinated yet another pipeline project.



The $926 million NESE project was designed to increase Transco pipeline capacity and flows heading into New York City and other northeastern markets. In particular, Williams wanted to provide more Marcellus natural gas to utility giant National Grid, whose territory covers all of Long Island, including parts of NYC located on Long Island (Queens and Brooklyn).

NESE has several components, but the key component, the heart of the project, is a new 23-mile pipeline from the shore of New Jersey into (on the bottom of) the Raritan Bay, running parallel to the existing Transco pipeline before connecting to the Transco pipeline offshore. Most of the pipeline would be located underwater.

First, NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo (deeply corrupt guy) and later his clone and replacement, Gov. Kathy Hochul, did everything they could to block the project. Namely instructing the state Dept. of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to find ways of delaying permits for the project by fabricating flimsy excuses.

Williams has had enough of New York and New Jersey and is moving on.

We only found out about it Williams throwing in the towel from a press release from the radicalized Food & Water Watch. FWW spotted a letter Williams’ Nick Kirkhorn sent to a FERC contact, letting the contact know Williams is not seeking another time extension. Translation: The project is now dead.

The nutballs of FWW and its aligned radical organizations (who would rather see people DIE from the cold than use fossil fuels for an energy source) did a happy dance in their press release:

Friday marks the conclusion of a years-long fight to stop construction of the Williams Northeast Enhancement Project (NESE), a new fracked gas pipeline that would have been built in New York Harbor along the coast of Staten Island, Coney Island, and the Rockaway Peninsula, to supply gas to National Grid. On April 10th, the pipeline company announced that they would no longer seek federal permits for the project, and let their current permits expire May 3. This victory is the culmination of eight years of advocacy by coalitions in New York and New Jersey that led to repeated state permit denials, including most recently in 2020. The Stop the Williams Pipeline Coalition is calling on Governor Hochul to replicate the decision that New York made when they denied the state permits for the NESE project, and stop National Grid’s latest proposals to expand the amount of fracked gas pumped to NYC and Long Island: the proposed Iroquois Pipeline expansion, currently awaiting a state permit decision, and National Grid’s proposed reinforcement of a decaying liquefied gas (LNG) facility in Brooklyn, currently pending approval by state regulators. Thousands of New Yorkers have filed opposition to the proposals. Food & Water Watch Senior New York Organizer Laura Shindell said: “Time and time again, people power wins out over fossil fuels and corporate greed. We are proud to keep the disastrous Williams fracked gas pipeline out of New York City. We call on Governor Hochul to maintain New York’s track record of choosing reason over fossil fuel industry influence. Governor Hochul must direct her DEC to deny permits for National Grid’s fracked gas expansion ‘Plan B,’ the Iroquois Pipeline expansion proposal. The facts remain the same: the buildout of fracked gas infrastructure is unnecessary, dangerous, and wildly unpopular.” Sane Energy Project Director, Kim Fraczek said, “Today, we celebrate a major victory in our ongoing fight against harmful gas infrastructure. It was 100% the power of community activism that forced Williams Pipeline Co. to formally withdraw its 4th attempt to apply to build a pipeline that would have destroyed the New York Harbor and Rockaway Peninsula. But our work is not done. We call on Governor Hochul to continue this momentum by denying permits for the notorious utility National Grid and its proposals for the Iroquois EXC Pipeline in New York’s beautiful farm country, and its proposed reinforcement of a decaying liquefied gas facility adjacent to low-income housing in Brooklyn. Sustainable energy solutions are available, and the Governor must prove to New Yorkers that she will protect our communities and planet.” “Certainly, Williams’ decision to end its efforts to build a costly, environmentally destructive, and utterly unnecessary fracked gas pipeline through New Jersey and under the seabed off New York City is worth celebrating,” said Sara Gronim, co-leader of 350Brooklyn. “But the finale of this one fight doesn’t mean that fossil fuel interests now recognize that their businesses threaten the destruction of us all. Williams is pursuing other projects in New Jersey, the Iroquois pipeline system in New York State and Connecticut is trying to expand, the National Grid unit in Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island persists in proposing new projects, and National Fuel Gas in western New York is spending money hand over fist to undermine New York State’s transition to renewable energy. Just as we who want a just and a livable future joined together to defeat the Williams pipeline, we will turn back all these efforts to halt our progress.” “After nearly a decade of tireless opposition, we have collectively succeeded in pressuring the Williams Company to abandon their plans for a fracked gas pipeline off the coasts of New York and New Jersey”, says Saylor Pochan of Surfrider Foundation New York City and Rockaway resident. “As surfers, beach lovers and ocean advocates, we celebrate this huge victory, and reaffirm our commitment to protecting our marine ecosystems and frontline communities. Alongside our allies, we remain steadfast in our resistance against projects that perpetuate a fossil fuel-driven future, particularly in Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, and upstate and western New York. This victory reinforces our unwavering dedication to combating climate change and in forging a sustainable path forward for generations to come.” “They told us this billion dollar fracked gas pipeline was inevitable and that it couldn’t be stopped. Bing bong. It’s cooked,” said Pete Sikora, climate campaigns director for New York Communities for Change.*

Williams’ letter to FERC:

…

