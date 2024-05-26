Samsung C&T to build Korea’s first $103 mn hydrogen tank for power plant

The builder plans to apply a double-wall structure tech secured via Whessoe Engineering to enhance safety

By Jin-Woo Park

Apr 09, 2024 (Gmt+09:00)

KOSPO CEO Lee Seung-woo (left) shakes hands with Samsung C&T's construction unit CEO Oh Se-chul after signing a deal for Samsung to build a hydrogen tank at a KOSPO plant

Samsung C&T Corp., the construction and trading unit of South Korea’s Samsung Group, has clinched a 140 billion won ($103 million) deal to build the infrastructure for the country’s first coal and hydrogen compound-fueled power generation.



Under a contract signed with Korea Southern Power Co. (KOSPO) on Monday, Samsung will build facilities to store, unload and transport hydrogen compounds at Korea Southern Power’s plant in Samcheok, Gangwon Province.



The project involves constructing a 30,000-ton tank for KOSPO to compress and store hydrogen compounds.



The so-called co-firing power generation refers to producing electricity by mixing and burning two or more fuel types.



Samsung said it is the sole contractor responsible for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) for the project scheduled for completion in July 2027.





The company said it won the deal thanks to its experience building energy storage facilities in global markets, including Qatar, Singapore and Malaysia, and internationally certified technology it secured in collaboration with Whessoe Engineering Ltd., a UK-based energy storage facility construction specialist.





A bird's eye view of a hydrogen compound storage tank for mixed fuel power generation to be built by Samsung C&T at KOSPO's plant in Samcheok, Gangwon Province

DOUBLE-WALLED STRUCTURE



A major feature of the project, Samsung said, is that the storage tank will be completely sealed with a double-wall structure instead of the usual single wall to improve safety.



The storage tank will also be equipped with the highest level of gas detection and blocking system, and a real-time environmental substance monitoring system, it said.



Once the project is completed, carbon-free hydrogen compounds will account for 20% of KOSPO’s mixed fuel, contributing to greenhouse gas reductions at the power plant.





KOSPO expects to cut 1.1 million tons of greenhouse gases annually through the mixed power generation method at the plant.



“Based on our EPC performance secured through this project, we expect to participate in various renewable energy projects in Korea and abroad,” said Lee Byung-soo, vice president and head of energy solutions business at Samsung C&T.



