Sanitation and Health Benefits of Plastics and Plastic Wrappings

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

Plastics and plastic wrappings, often vilified in environmental discussions, play a critical role in sanitation and health, particularly in food safety, medical applications, and public hygiene. While the upcoming global plastics talks—set to resume in November 2025 in Seoul, South Korea—focus heavily on curbing plastic pollution and its health risks, the functional benefits of plastic wrappings in maintaining sanitation standards deserve a closer look. Below, I’ll unpack the under-discussed advantages of plastic wrappings, grounded in their practical human benefits.

Sanitation and Health Benefits of Plastic Wrappings

1. Food Safety and Preservation

• Barrier Protection: Plastic wrappings, such as low-density polyethylene (LDPE) cling films and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) wraps, create a robust barrier against contaminants like bacteria, mold, and dust. This is critical for perishable goods like meat, cheese, and produce, where pathogens like E. coli or Salmonella can proliferate without proper sealing.

• Extended Shelf Life: By preventing exposure to air and moisture, plastic wrappings slow spoilage, reducing food waste. A 2025 article from PIRG notes that while plastic packaging can marginally contribute to waste, it helps preserve food, with some studies even suggesting that unwrapped produce may not last as long as commonly assumed. This is vital in regions with limited refrigeration or long supply chains, where food security is a pressing issue.

• Portion Control and Hygiene: Pre-wrapped portions in grocery stores minimize direct handling, reducing cross-contamination risks. This is especially relevant in high-traffic retail environments where multiple hands might otherwise touch unpackaged goods.

2. Medical and Healthcare Applications

• Sterile Packaging: Plastic wrappings are indispensable in healthcare for maintaining sterility. A 2013 study highlighted that plastics in medical applications, like disposable syringes and sterile instrument packaging, reduce hospital infection risks.

• Cost-Effectiveness: Disposable plastic medical supplies are often cheaper than reusable alternatives, making them accessible in under-resourced healthcare systems.

• Pandemic Response: The COVID-19 pandemic underscored plastics’ role in public health. Single-use plastic personal protective equipment (PPE), like face shields and gloves, was critical for protecting frontline workers. A 2020 study noted that plastics in PPE and medical equipment were “life-savers” during the crisis, with decontamination methods allowing some reuse to mitigate waste.

3. Public Hygiene and Waste Management

• Sanitary Waste Disposal: Plastic bags and wraps contain biohazardous waste, such as medical sharps or household refuse, preventing the spread of pathogens. Incineration of such waste, while environmentally problematic, reduces disease transmission by significantly decreasing waste volume.

• Convenience in Developing Regions: Plastic wrappings provide a practical solution for safe food storage and waste containment in areas with limited sanitation infrastructure. For example, LDPE bags are used for everything from carrying groceries to lining water containers, reducing contamination risks where clean storage is scarce.

4. Chemical Inertness and Versatility

• Plastics like polyethylene and polypropylene are favored for their chemical stability, making them safe for contact with food and medical supplies. Unlike metal or glass, plastics require less energy and can be molded into flexible, lightweight forms, enhancing their utility in sanitation-focused applications.

• Innovations in biodegradable plastics, such as those synthesized from carbon dioxide, promise to retain these benefits while reducing environmental impact.

The Environmental and Health Trade-Offs

While plastic wrappings offer undeniable sanitation benefits, their environmental footprint and potential health problems cannot be ignored. That's sad; the upcoming global plastics talks should have a balanced narrative.

Why the Benefits Are Overlooked

The sanitation and health benefits of plastics and plastic wrappings are rarely highlighted in global discussions because:

• The Urgency fostered by the environmental crisis storyline: The plastic pollution crisis is said to overshadow functional benefits. Public policy focuses on reducing production, as seen in California’s 2026 plastic bag ban, which failed miserably.

• Misinformation and Bias: The narrative around single-use plastics often dismisses their utility and benefits.

• Health Risk Exaggerations: Concerns about chemical leaching, like DEHA or BPA, dominate health discussions, sidelining plastics’ role in basic health care, infections, or foodborne illnesses.

Balancing the Narrative

To address both health and sanitation benefits, the global plastics talks need to address the context-specific policies that recognize developing regions rely on plastics for sanitation due to limited infrastructure. Blanket bans could exacerbate health risks in these areas, so policies should prioritize affordable, sustainable alternatives.

Conclusion

Plastics and plastic wrappings are critical for sanitation and health in food safety, medical care, and public hygiene, yet their environmental and potential healthissues need a measured strategy. The global plastics talks must acknowledge these benefits to avoid policies that inadvertently compromise sanitation, especially in vulnerable regions.

By promoting solutions to enhance economic development, we can preserve the health care and hygiene advantages of plastics and plastic wrappings. This balanced approach ensures that the push for environmental solutions doesn’t undermine the practical protections plastics provide for everybody, especially for people living in energy poverty.