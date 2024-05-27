“Saving the Planet”

Who will pay damages

to the world’s people,

if “saving the planet”

turns out an enormous

waste of priceless

natural resources and precious capital?

Will the 3.5 billion people

in energy poverty

be able to “sue and settle?”

Legal warfare

against the Green NGOs,

environmental activists,

Over-reaching governments,

bloated federal agencies,

UN-like international groups,

one-eyed major media,

and echo chambers universities…

if they are just plain wrong?

Steve Heins

My Story

So, here is my story, I have

no earthy college degrees,

a couple of French courses short.

I have been a very good golfer,

basketball player, small town boy,

six time winner of greased pig contest,

big city man, businessman,

interstate highway drifter,

high and low plains America adventurer,

self-indulgent, distant father,

auto-didactic, Ivy Leaguer, scholar,

student, lost soul, historian, art historian,

musicologist, poet, poetry aficionado,

business writer, economist, “Blizzard of One” broadband “David” to

high speed Internet “Goliaths,” Internet Open Access champion,

practical environmentalist,

energy efficiency expert, member of Chicago Climate Exchange,

3-times matrimony loser, lobbyist, technology theorist, Bakken Basin podcaster, energy practicality, political advocate pain in the ass

and all around gadfly simply…

because I was self-appointed.

It's so much easier,

now that I confessed.

Steve Heins