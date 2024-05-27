“Saving the Planet”
By Steve Heins
Who will pay damages
to the world’s people,
if “saving the planet”
turns out an enormous
waste of priceless
natural resources and precious capital?
Will the 3.5 billion people
in energy poverty
be able to “sue and settle?”
Legal warfare
against the Green NGOs,
environmental activists,
Over-reaching governments,
bloated federal agencies,
UN-like international groups,
one-eyed major media,
and echo chambers universities…
if they are just plain wrong?
Steve Heins
My Story
So, here is my story, I have
no earthy college degrees,
a couple of French courses short.
I have been a very good golfer,
basketball player, small town boy,
six time winner of greased pig contest,
big city man, businessman,
interstate highway drifter,
high and low plains America adventurer,
self-indulgent, distant father,
auto-didactic, Ivy Leaguer, scholar,
student, lost soul, historian, art historian,
musicologist, poet, poetry aficionado,
business writer, economist, “Blizzard of One” broadband “David” to
high speed Internet “Goliaths,” Internet Open Access champion,
practical environmentalist,
energy efficiency expert, member of Chicago Climate Exchange,
3-times matrimony loser, lobbyist, technology theorist, Bakken Basin podcaster, energy practicality, political advocate pain in the ass
and all around gadfly simply…
because I was self-appointed.
It's so much easier,
now that I confessed.
