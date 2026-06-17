Scars in the Sky
By Steve Heins
Scars in the Sky
By Steve Heins
SEP 11, 2025
1
While taking the Circle Line boat trip,
one cannot help but notice
two black scars in the sky
above the south end
of Manhattan.
2
Shiny new buildings
going up
cannot wipe out
the thunder of the Twin Towers
last few minutes
on earth.
3
In the harbor
the Statue of Liberty
must work
twice as hard.
Yes, very good poem Stephen, great pun "Scars in the sky".
They are still there imprinted on the eyeballs of the responsibly free.
Keep outing those poems, you and the world needs them.
Great poem, statement about one of America's darkest hours. Thanks.