Scars in the Sky

By Steve Heins

SEP 11, 2025

1

While taking the Circle Line boat trip,

one cannot help but notice

two black scars in the sky

above the south end

of Manhattan.

2

Shiny new buildings

going up

cannot wipe out

the thunder of the Twin Towers

last few minutes

on earth.

3

In the harbor

the Statue of Liberty

must work

twice as hard.