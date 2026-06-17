The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Everything Voluntary Jack's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack
1h

Yes, very good poem Stephen, great pun "Scars in the sky".

They are still there imprinted on the eyeballs of the responsibly free.

Keep outing those poems, you and the world needs them.

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John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
4h

Great poem, statement about one of America's darkest hours. Thanks.

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