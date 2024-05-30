Scientific Integrity Under Threat from Junk Science

By Carl Williams

Published May 29, 2024 10:49PM EDT

A vital battle is being waged daily by researchers like Lonni Besançon, who devote their spare time to fighting scientific fraud, ensuring the integrity of published studies, and ferreting out flawed scientific papers published due to a lack of proper oversight or even naked corruption.

This "academic sleuthing" is a tireless and often thankless pursuit. Besançon, an assistant professor at Linköping University, has made enemies of researchers and publishers alike through his efforts to expose flawed and fraudulent scientific papers. Despite the pushback, Besançon seems determined to continue, anchored in deeply rooted conviction and clear motivations: "The integrity of science is important. It must be credible. Every new study is based on existing studies—if these are wrong, the research continues in the wrong direction, and eventually, the whole thing becomes useless," he said.

Besançon's efforts are far from isolated. He's part of a growing community of scientists and whistleblowers calling attention to the flood of misinformation threatening to drown genuine scientific progress.

Among these whistleblowers is Welsh biologist Sholto David, who, after leaving his job last autumn, devoted himself to finding flaws in scientific papers. David has flagged thousands of papers, mostly for potential image manipulation, and has utilised AI-based software to help identify discrepancies. His efforts led to a significant announcement from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, which, prompted by David's findings, sought retractions for six papers and corrections to 31 more.

Increasingly, these high standards and care are alarmingly hard to find, especially in more recent scholarship. In 2023, a record 10,000 scientific papers were retracted by academic journals—an appalling figure that is made even more concerning by the fact that many scientists feel that this is only the tip of the iceberg of scientific fraud.

The consequences of the proliferation of junk science are ample. Scientific research often plays an important role in certain kinds of litigation, for example. Scientific evidence tends to be highly valued by juries, which often lack the expertise to correctly interpret or question it. Juries with a lower understanding of the potential limitations of such evidence are more likely to convict without questioning the evidence, which could lead to grossly unfair and unsound rulings.

Consider the recent developments in cases against the popular herbicide paraquat. There are more than 5000 lawsuits being pursued against herbicide manufacturers Chevron and Syngenta, alleging that paraquat, one of the world's most commonly used weed-killers that has been repeatedly approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), could cause Parkinson's disease.

The cases have all been grouped under the central jurisdiction of one U.S. district judge, who recently dismissed four bellwether cases because the scientific testimony of the plaintiffs' only expert witness, Dr. Martin Wells, was deficient, cherry-picked, and insufficiently reliable. Specifically, Dr. Wells' methodology for reviewing the available scientific evidence, as well as the conclusions he drew from examining a relatively limited number of studies, was heavily criticised for lack of reliability and relevance, with the court emphasising that Dr. Wells' analysis failed to address potential confounding factors and alternative explanations adequately.

Dr. Wells' testimony in the paraquat case was thrown out following what is known as the Daubert hearings, a practice which has generally raised the bar for scientific testimony but which remains inadequate. As legal expert Jennifer Mnookin explained, in civil court, the admissibility of experts today is regularly challenged, and it's not uncommon for expert testimony to be excluded when it doesn't meet the standard.

But in criminal cases, Mnookin argues, that standard has been inconsistently applied. Judges in criminal cases all too frequently take "a lightweight approach" to assessing forensic science and either fail to adequately examine the validity of scientific evidence or rely on outdated precedents. Techniques like bite mark analysis, for example, despite being scientifically discredited, are still used to sway juries in cases with tragic outcomes—with innocent people frequently convicted based on dubious scientific "proof."

In a poignant example, the testimony of British paediatrician Roy Meadow, who asserted a statistically flawed "Meadow's law," helped convict Sally Clark of murder, despite overwhelming epidemiological evidence suggesting otherwise. She was later exonerated, but only after enduring years in prison. Indeed, the erroneous application of forensic science has led to numerous wrongful convictions, particularly affecting marginalised communities.

The problem isn't just in the courtroom, naturally. The rise in flawed and junk science is threatening to stall scientific progress and hinder the development of lifesaving medicines and other critical products. The scientific community must confront this crisis head-on, improving mechanisms for detecting fraud and encouraging more vigilant peer review.

Whistleblowers like Besançon play a pivotal role in this process, though they often face severe repercussions, including threats and professional ostracism, for their efforts to uphold scientific standards.

It is imperative that both the scientific and legal communities work together to restore trust in science by ensuring that only thoroughly vetted and reliable research influences public policy, healthcare decisions, and legal judgments.

