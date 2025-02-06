The FT writes, scientists have been trying to understand how 2023 and 2024 became the hottest years on record, noting that the end of the last El Niño weather cycle which drives warmer weather—did not lead to a significant drop in temperatures.

Now, James Hansen, a former NASA - National Aeronautics and Space Administration scientist now at Columbia University, said the record temps of the past two years were the first payment owed on a “Faustian bargain," where air pollution in effect offset global warming.

In a new paper, a team of researchers led by Hansen said aerosol pollution had a cooling effect on the earth by reflecting incoming sunlight back to space, countering global warming driven by GHG emissions. The world was now experiencing the true extent of global warming, the study found, after new shipping regulations came into force in 2020. The regulations limit the amount of sulphur used in shipping fuel, leading to less sulphur aerosol- based pollution in the atmosphere.

Hansen and his fellow authors said aerosols' cooling effect had been underestimated, arguing that aerosols had a much bigger cooling impact when released into relatively pristine air in places that are susceptible to cloud changes. They predicted global temps will remain at or near record levels this year, a trend that would support their theory about the declining prevalence of shipping aerosols.

“Sea surface temperatures will remain abnormally high, providing fuel for powerful storms and extreme rainfall," they added. They said global warming in the next 20 years is likely to be about 0.2C to 0.3C per decade, with temps hitting 2C above pre-industrial levels by 2045. The 2C [Paris Agreement] target is dead," said Hansen, citing continued high energy demand from conventional fossil fuels.

Some scientists have questioned the research. Richard Allan, professor of climate science at Reading university, said the report was "comprehensive" but argued the findings appeared "overly bleak compared to the growing body of scientific research".

Our Take 1: A confluence of factors pushed temps up dramatically in 2023/24. Some of them are temporary and had nothing to do with mankind, like water vapor in the atmosphere from the Tonga volcano and El Nino. The other big factor was mankind's cleaning up the atmosphere (by not polluting it), and that's likely permanent—along with the bigger impact of rising GHGs in the atmosphere.

Our Take 2: Mankind has made no Faustian bargain, as Hansen claims. But we have embarked on a great Fool's Errand by attempting to reduce carbon emissions through reliance on uber-expensive non-solutions to climate change.

Our Take 3: It's a shame Hanson's expertise lies only in climate. If he understood energy equally as well, he could have been a voice in the madness to embrace smarter energy policies to deal with climate change. Instead we're instituting energy policies that are sure to fail.