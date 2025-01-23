Scots want more North Sea oil and gas to reduce energy imports

Survey found strong preference for domestically produced oil and gas during the transition to clean energy amid fears that imports will harm jobs and investment

Greig Cameron

, Scottish Business Editor

Thursday January 23 2025, 12.01am GMT, The Times

Investment into the North Sea has been adversely affected by the UK government’s energy profits levy

More than two thirds of Scots are in favour of using North Sea oil and gas to reduce reliance on energy imports, a poll has found. Some 71 per cent indicated a preference to use domestically produced fuels rather than bring them in from overseas. The advisory firm True North commissioned the poll with Survation, which carried out the research, getting the views of more than 1,000 people. Investment into the North Sea has been adversely affected by the UK government’s energy profits levy. Only 24 per cent of poll respondents believed the windfall tax, first introduced in 2022 and expected to run to 2030, is achieving the aim of reducing household energy bills. Just 26 per cent felt the levy was effective in encouragingfirms to move towards renewables.

A shift away from oil and gas is inevitable but requires a managed transition

The research also found that 35 per cent believe the Labour government in Westminster’s target to deliver 95 per cent of power via clean sources by the end of the decade is achievable. More than half, 53 per cent, supported this goal and 60 per cent indicated they were in favour of new infrastructure, such as pylons, if they were required. The United States, Norway, Qatar and Peru are among the countries where the UK sources oil or gas.

