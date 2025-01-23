“Scots want more North Sea oil and gas to reduce energy imports”, By Greig Cameron
“More than two thirds of Scots are in favour of using North Sea oil and gas to reduce reliance on energy imports, a poll has found.”
Scots want more North Sea oil and gas to reduce energy imports
Survey found strong preference for domestically produced oil and gas during the transition to clean energy amid fears that imports will harm jobs and investment
, Scottish Business Editor
Thursday January 23 2025, 12.01am GMT, The Times
ALAMY
More than two thirds of Scots are in favour of using North Sea oil and gas to reduce reliance on energy imports, a poll has found.
Some 71 per cent indicated a preference to use domestically produced fuels rather than bring them in from overseas. The advisory firm True North commissioned the poll with Survation, which carried out the research, getting the views of more than 1,000 people.
Investment into the North Sea has been adversely affected by the UK government’s energy profits levy. Only 24 per cent of poll respondents believed the windfall tax, first introduced in 2022 and expected to run to 2030, is achieving the aim of reducing household energy bills. Just 26 per cent felt the levy was effective in encouragingfirms to move towards renewables.
A shift away from oil and gas is inevitable but requires a managed transition
ALAMY
The research also found that 35 per cent believe the Labour government in Westminster’s target to deliver 95 per cent of power via clean sources by the end of the decade is achievable. More than half, 53 per cent, supported this goal and 60 per cent indicated they were in favour of new infrastructure, such as pylons, if they were required.
The United States, Norway, Qatar and Peru are among the countries where the UK sources oil or gas.
ADVERTISEMENT
Allister Thomas, the senior energy adviser at True North, said: “A shift away from oil and gas is inevitable and crucial, but failing to carry out a managed transition risks seeing the UK importing more at a higher carbon footprint, while losing jobs and harming investment.
“As this polling suggests it makes more sense to ramp up renewables while also pursuing policies to harness the UK’s oil and gas resources as they continue to play a crucial role in our energy mix, protecting jobs and mitigating imports in the meantime.”
Russell Borthwick, the chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, which has been campaigning for the removal of the energy profit levy, said: “A common sense approach to energy policy has been sorely lacking when it comes to our oil and gas resources and the vital energy supply chains which sustain them.
“To deliver a managed transition we should ensure these national assets are protected, starting with the removal of the punitive windfall tax which continues to have a chilling effect on investment.”
How to Check Disclosure of Vote Rigging on an Industrial Scale www.Sleazeexpo.wordpress.com
Sounds like they're correct. And get rid of the transitional part of the plan!