SEC Hits Pause on Defense of Climate Disclosure Rule

Acting Chair Mark Uyeda said he has directed staff to ask that an appeals court delay arguments while commissioners deliberate on next steps

By Dylan Tokar and Perry Cleveland-Peck

Feb. 11, 2025 at 3:09 pm ET|WSJ PRO

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission headquarters in Washington. PHOTO: ANDREW KELLY/REUTERS

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s new leadership has begun the process of dismantling former Chair Gary Gensler’s climate disclosure rule that would have required public companies to report their greenhouse gas emissions.

The rule, finalized last year, has been fiercely contested and beset by legal challenges. On Tuesday, acting Chair Mark Uyeda said he has directed staff to pause their defense of the rule. Specifically, Uyeda has asked staff to request that an appeals court currently handling the litigation delay arguments, while the SEC’s commissioners deliberate on its next steps.

“I continue to question the statutory authority of the commission to adopt the rule, the need for the rule, and the evaluation of costs and benefits,” Uyeda said.

Mark Uyeda, acting chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission. PHOTO: AL DRAGO/BLOOMBERG NEWS

In March last year, the SEC approved new requirements that public companies disclose their greenhouse-gas emissions. In its final iteration, the rule dropped a requirement that companies also report emissions from their supply chains and customer use of their products, following complaints from many businesses.

Nonetheless, a coalition of 10 states, including Georgia, West Virginia and Alaska, quickly opposed the watered-down rule in court. West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey, then the state’s attorney general, called the new requirements “illegal and unconstitutional.”

Less than two weeks after the rule’s approval, a U.S. appeals court granted a request for an administrative stay on the rules after oil-field-services companies Liberty Energy and Nomad Proppant Services filed a lawsuit challenging them. Liberty Energy was founded by Chris Wright, who today serves as energy secretary in the Trump administration.

Liberty and Nomad argued the SEC lacked authority to create a climate rule and that the rule itself was arbitrary and capricious and violated the First Amendment.

Opposition to climate rules seems only likely to gain steam under the Trump administration, but resistance is also afoot in Europe. In the European Union, large companies with more than 250 employees or that have €40 million ($41 million) in annual revenue are required to report their full-scale emissions. However, the EU is currently looking to rollback some of these requirements.

Within the U.S., California has adopted its own climate disclosure rule that also requires so-called Scope 3 reporting—on supply chains and customers—from many large companies. Those requirements have, so far, survived legal challenge. In New York, a bill was introduced last month that would require companies with more than $1 billion in annual revenue to disclose their greenhouse gas emissions.

In his statement Tuesday, acting Chair Uyeda said the SEC’s climate rule was “deeply flawed and could inflict significant harm on the capital markets and our economy.”

“Therefore, I have directed the Commission staff to notify the Court of the changed circumstances and request that the Court not schedule the case for argument to provide time for the Commission to deliberate and determine the appropriate next steps in these cases,” he said.

