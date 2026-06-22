Secretary Chris Wright’s arrival at the Department of Energy

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

In the corridors of power, the loudest voices are often the ones most misunderstood. As someone who has spent a lifetime observing the flow of energy—not just as a commodity, but as the very lifeblood of human advancement—I have watched with keen interest the tenure of Energy Secretary Chris Wright. He has been cast into a tempest of political discord, yet if we look past the noise, we see a man attempting to steer the ship toward “Energy Sanity.”

For those of us who have long championed “Energy Humanism,” Wright’s arrival at the Department of Energy felt less like a political appointment and more like a necessary correction. He is an “energy nerd,” a technocrat, and an entrepreneur who understands that the modern world was not built on slogans, but on the reliable, dense power of hydrocarbons. His challenge, however, has been formidable: he is attempting to dismantle a deeply entrenched “Green Industrial Complex” that has, for too long, prioritized the optics of “Net Zero” over the reality of human flourishing.

The Crucible of Challenges

Wright’s primary hurdle is the sheer inertia of bureaucratic and ideological opposition. From his first year in office, he faced a fierce backlash for pivoting away from the previous administration’s myopic focus on decarbonization at the expense of stability. When he moved to cut over $11 billion in energy grants—projects that favored intermittent renewables over base-load reliability—the outcry from those committed to the “Greenwishing” narrative was immediate and sharp.

Critics frequently paint him as an anti-climate zealot because he dares to articulate what many fear to say: that climate change. At the same time, a real physical phenomenon is a side effect of the industrialization that has lifted billions out of poverty. His insistence that we must prioritize “affordable, reliable, and secure” energy for the American people is treated as a radical stance rather than a foundational responsibility of his office.

He is accused of “doublespeak” for acknowledging the reality of climate change while simultaneously arguing for the expansion of fossil fuel production. To his detractors, these two positions are irreconcilable; to those of us who believe in Energy Humanism, they are the only two points on the map that offer a realistic path forward.

The Path of Successes

Despite the gale-force winds of criticism, Wright’s successes are measured in the quiet, steady work of reorienting our national priorities. He has brought a pragmatic, engineering-focused mind to a department that had become overly sensitive to political theater. His career—from founding Pinnacle Technologies and pioneering shale gas mapping to leading Liberty Energy—was the perfect training ground for his current role. He understands the mechanics of extraction and innovation from the ground up, not from a detached think-tank perspective.

One of his most significant, if underreported, successes is his focus on expanding the “shale revolution” to include geothermal technology and on supporting the development of small modular reactors (SMRs). By bridging the gap between traditional oil and gas expertise and the next generation of power generation, he is fostering a more robust, diversified energy portfolio. He has argued, quite correctly, that the transition to a more efficient energy system requires evolution, not the forced, chaotic abandonment of the very systems that underpin our standard of living.

Furthermore, he has been a tireless advocate for the Global South, arguing that denying developing nations access to the cheapest, most effective energy sources is a moral failure. His commitment to “bettering human lives” is not just a catchphrase; it is a rejection of the paternalistic climate policies that treat energy as a luxury for the wealthy while ignoring the fundamental human need for power in the developing world.

A New Horizon

As we navigate this period of intense energy volatility, it is clear that Secretary Wright is fighting a war of ideas as much as one of policy. The “Energy Humanist” perspective—that energy is the prerequisite for all human progress—is finally being articulated from within the halls of the Department of Energy.

His struggle is, in many ways, the struggle of our time. We are caught between the fantasy of a frictionless, overnight energy transition and the rugged, unglamorous reality of the thermodynamic laws that govern our modern existence. Chris Wright may be a polarizing figure to those wedded to the status quo. Still, he is a vital voice of reason for those of us who understand that “Energy Sanity” is not just a policy preference—it is an existential requirement for the preservation and expansion of human liberty and prosperity.

In the face of unfounded criticism and the weight of legacy expectations, he has remained consistent. That, in itself, is a rare success in Washington.