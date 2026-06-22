The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe McClintock's avatar
Joe McClintock
30m

Like the sons of Issachar, Chris Wright understands the times and knows what America should do.

Reply
Share
Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
1h

It may be comforting to have a reliable supply of raw crude oil, but Energy "REALITY" tells us that we need refineries to convert that useless black tar into usable transportation fuels and products:

• Planes, ships, trucks, and cars do not run on raw crude oil, they run on transportation fuels manufactured FROM crude oil by multi-billion-dollar refineries.

• Wind turbines and solar panels ONLY generate electricity but CANNOT make any products or transportation fuels for life as we know it.

• The world is not dependent on raw natural fossil fuels BUT has become dependent on the products and transportation fuels MADE FROM oil, the same products and transportation fuels that Wind and Solar CANNOT make!

The world needs MORE REFINERIES to process that useless black tar into usable transportation fuels and products for life as we know it.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stephen Heins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture