Energy Humanism’s Second MVP Award: Secretary Doug Burgum

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

From a farm town in Arthur, North Dakota, to the Secretary’s office at the Department of the Interior, Doug Burgum has lived the kind of American story that still makes sense in the Midwest. He swept chimneys to help pay his way through North Dakota State University. He earned an MBA at Stanford.

In 1983, he mortgaged family farmland to put seed money into a small Fargo software company called Great Plains. He grew it, took it public, sold it to Microsoft for more than a billion dollars, and stayed on as a senior vice president. Later, he co-founded venture and real estate firms that put capital and buildings back into the same prairie towns that raised him.

That is not a résumé padded with talking points. It is a man who knows what it costs to bet the farm and what it takes to make the bet pay off for other people.

In 2016, North Dakotans elected him their 33rd governor. They re-elected him in a landslide. Under Burgum, the state passed the largest tax cut in its history and cut red tape that had been strangling growth.

Forbes named him America’s Best Entrepreneurial Governor. Real GDP grew faster than in any other region of the country. Unemployment hit the lowest rate in the nation. The Bakken kept producing. Air, water, and soil health rankings remained near the top of the national lists. Burgum’s point was simple and Midwestern: you can have energy and stewardship at the same time if you treat both as practical jobs instead of moral theater.

He is now the 55th Secretary of the Interior and chairman of the National Energy Dominance Council. The portfolio is huge—public lands, minerals, offshore waters, tribal relations, parks—and the mandate is equally clear. Get America’s resources working again for the people who own them.

On his first days in office, Burgum signed orders that treated energy supply as an emergency, not a luxury. The Bureau of Land Management has held lease sales that brought in more revenue in a single month than the previous four years combined. Applications for permits to drill have reached 15-year highs.

Federal and Indian drilling permits are running more than 60 percent above the prior administration’s pace at the same point. Royalty rates on new onshore leases were returned to the historic 12.5 percent minimum so that more wells are actually drilled. Offshore sales in the Gulf of America are back on a regular calendar; the first mandatory sale under the new law generated more than $300 million in high bids.

More than 13 million additional acres of federal coal have been identified and made available. Preferential regulatory treatment for subsidized, weather-dependent wind and solar projects has ended, allowing dispatchable sources—natural gas, coal, nuclear—to compete on cost, reliability, and domestic supply chains.

These are not abstract policy wins. They are barrels, cubic feet, megawatts, and paychecks. They are the difference between a factory that stays open and one that moves, between a family that can afford heat and one that cannot, between data centers that power the next wave of American industry and blackouts that do not.

Burgum has said the same thing in Bismarck and in Washington: North Dakota proved the country can produce energy at scale without turning the place into a sacrifice zone. Public lands are not a museum, and they are not a cash register for whoever shouts loudest. They are an asset that belongs to every citizen. The job is to get a fair return while keeping the lights on and the air breathable. Technology and responsible operators have already made the old trade-off obsolete. Pretending otherwise is just another form of scarcity politics.

Energy humanism is not a slogan invented in a faculty lounge. It is the recognition that abundant, reliable, affordable energy is the foundation of human flourishing—health, mobility, clean water, jobs, and the chance for the next generation to live better than the last. Four billion people still live with energy poverty. American families still feel the pinch when policy treats electrons as a moral test instead of a necessity.

Burgum’s record, first in a producing state and now over the nation’s public estate, is the working demonstration that the two goals are compatible when you put results ahead of rhetoric.

That is why he is the second winner of the Energy Humanism MVP Award. He did not just talk about “all of the above.” He delivered more of what actually works, on land that belongs to the public, in time for the country that needs it.

This Energy Humanist Thinks:

• Public lands are a balance sheet owned by the people, not a preserve locked away from them.

• Reliability and cost beat intermittent virtue every time the lights need to stay on.

• The cleanest energy policy is the one that lets technology and markets do the work instead of mandates and subsidies.

• A farm kid who bet the farm and then ran a state and a cabinet department understands both dirt and dollars. That combination is rare and useful.

Stephen Heins

The Word Merchant

stephenheins@Substack.com

Sheboygan, Wisconsin

steve@heins.net • 920-917-8644

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