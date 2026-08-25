The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Lorraine Smith's avatar
Lorraine Smith
12h

A man with a vision , using his skills and knowledge to make his vision come true , great news , great piece of work , the right people in the right position , produces great results , you brighten my day.

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John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
7h

This essay gives hope and guidance to high school and college students in today's complex world. Thanks.

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