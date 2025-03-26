Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, Overseeing millions of acres of mostly undeveloped land

Overseeing millions of acres of mostly undeveloped land, the federal government, under the direction of President Donald Trump, is seeking to use its vast resources to address the availability and affordability of homes around the country.

will seek to identify federally owned land “suitable for residential use,” according to an op-ed penned by the cabinet members. The task force will build on two pieces of previously proposed legislation that would give states greater control over how their land is managed, according to a policy expert who spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“The truth of the matter is the federal government holds a lot of relatively valuable parcels that most people don’t even know about that are close to metro areas that they’ve got by default or neglect or don’t even necessarily know that they own,” Dan Kish, a senior fellow at the Institute for Energy Research (IRE) told the DCNF. “They may have a chain-link fence around them or something like that with a sign on them and those would be the ones that they’d be looking for that would be close to existing housing stock or transportation.”

Kish, who spent years working on the House Natural Resources Committee, which oversees the Interior Department, drew on his past experience to provide some insight on the logistics of the task force’s goals. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump’s Housing Sec Wants To Take A Sledgehammer To Bureaucratic ‘Red Tape’)

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 26: U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Scott Turner (R), accompanied by U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum (L), U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (2nd-L), and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (2nd-R), speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump (C). (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

“It’s just impossible to build anything because of the shortage of land, and yet you’ve got no shortage of land, what you have is a shortage of ownership in private hands and a regulatory regime that keeps people from being able to build anything,” Kish said.

Turner and Burgum are attempting to fulfill Trump’s day-one executive order aimed at “defeating the cost-of-living crisis,” beginning with evaluations of where housing needs are most dire.

Median home prices began to increase rapidly in 2009, before spiking considerably in 2020 and 2021, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis data shows. As of May 2024, families paid $13,300 more per year for the same house than they did in January 2021, according to the Heritage Foundation. During former President Joe Biden’s term, housing prices increased by approximately 114.5%, which the conservative think tank attributed largely to the administration’s “runaway spending.” (RELATED: CNN Guest Says Kamala Harris Housing Proposal ‘Just Added $25,000’ To Price Of ‘Every Home’ In America)

Areas facing a severe lack of housing will be prioritized by the Trump administration, followed by close collaboration with state and local leaders “who know their communities best,” the secretaries wrote in their op-ed. The federal government oversees roughly 650 million acres, according to the Government Accountability Office, primarily in the Western region of the U.S., with states like Nevada and Utah being over 80% and 60% federally owned, respectively.

“Interior will identify locations that can support homes while carefully considering environmental impact and land-use restrictions,” Turner and Burgum wrote. “Working together, our agencies can take inventory of underused federal properties, transfer or lease them to states or localities to address housing needs, and support the infrastructure required to make development viable—all while ensuring affordability remains at the core of the mission.”