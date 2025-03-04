Senate Blocks Biden’s Natural Gas Tax, Sends Bill to Trump

by Kevin Killough

Mar 4, 2025

in Energy, News, Politics

The Senate has passed a resolution that will block a fee on methane emissions that the Biden administration had enacted as part of former President Joe Biden’s climate agenda. [emphasis, links added]

It now heads to President Donald Trump.

“While American oil and gas producers are laser-focused on continuing to reduce emissions, it’s critical to undo these punitive implementing rules while we will continue to work with Congress to repeal the underlying statute for the tax that risks driving up energy costs,” Anne Bradbury, CEO of the American Exploration and Production Council, said in a statement.

The measure, which was sponsored by GOP Sens. John Hoeven, North Dakota, and Tommy Tuberville, Alabama., passed 52-47 Thursday. The House passed the legislation on Wednesday.

The resolution was introduced under the Congressional Review Act, which allows Congress to block finalized federal regulations.

The House Wednesday also passed another measure under the act to overturn bans on certain types of gas-powered water heaters.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told the Washington Times that this week’s Congressional Review Act measures “support President Trump in undoing the damage of the Biden administration’s war on American energy.”

Read more at Just The News