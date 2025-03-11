“Shave that energy bill!”, by IRINA SLAV

IRINA SLAV

MAR 05, 2025

The European Union eyes savings of an impressive 45 billion euro from its oil and gas imports this year alone, rising to a stunning 130 billion euro in 2030. How, you will undoubtedly wonder, is the European Union going to achieve these savings? Why, by building more wind and solar, of course.

The brilliant and perfectly unexpected idea was laid out in a document presented last Wednesday by the European Commission with the purpose of boosting the competitiveness of European businesses. Strangely, in addition to accelerated permitting for wind and solar in order to reduce reliance on hydrocarbon imports, the document also includes plans to relax emission reporting standards. The EU’s odd. It’s also becoming increasingly dangerous as it remains bent on suicide by energy policy — and it’s looking to speed things up.

So, about those savings. According to the European Commission, faster buildout of wind and solar will reduce the bloc’s energy bill because this greater generation capacity will result in less oil and gas getting imported and paid for in international, as it were, prices, and believe me when I say I have discovered a new type of headache that involves the brain squirming to get away from this astounding stupidity but finding itself trapped in a skull. There is no escape from the stupidity.

Here’s a quote from the Energy Commissioner himself, just to torture that brain a little more: “They (renewable energy projects) also entail a lot of investments, that goes without saying. But we have to remember that it's also expensive not to do anything,” Dan Jørgensen said, as quoted by Reuters. Jørgensen, by the by, is a former climate minister in the Danish government and has a degree in political science. He obviously knows what he’s talking about.

It appears, then, that the European Commission assumes installed capacity and output are identical and the more wind and solar capacity you have, the more electricity output you will get. More dangerously but, alas, not surprisingly, it also assumes this capacity — which, it bears repeating, does not equal output — will result in less imports of fuels for actual power plants that can generate electricity on an on-demand rather than an on-weather basis. You’d think they have learned something from the recent Dunkelflaute but clearly they haven’t. Yet, regrettably and as always, there is more.

Among the other measures that the Commission is considering in order to boost businesses’ competitiveness and bring down energy costs are cuts in energy taxes — and also an increase in “state aid” for wind and solar, meaning subsidies. So, the Commission proposes boosting subsidies by shrinking one big source of money for these subsidies. Cognitive dissonance, thy name is EC. Yet their magic word for this season of Climate Madhouse is not subsidies. This season, there are two magic words: integration and flexibility.

In a 29-page document released at the end of February and titled Action Plan for Affordable Energy, the word flexibility appears 34 times and integration appears 23 times. The context: centralisation of grids and more wind and solar because “In 2024, renewables generated a new all-time high of 48% of electricity in the EU, increasing from 45% in 2023 and 41% in 2022.” And that, apparently, brought down gas prices (which it didn’t) and strengthened the report’s authors’ conviction they are on the right path with wind and solar. By the way, for an excellent analysis of that wretched document, read Tammy Nemeth’s Substack.

So, after convincing themselves they are doing the right thing even as they acknowledge the rise in energy poverty, said authors are calling for what they have dubbed a full Energy Union — also called a “genuine” Energy Union in the document. Incidentally, may I just take a second to wonder aloud about the weird new tendency of many people to capitalise random words in a sentence? Either go German all the way and do all nouns or don’t capitalise at all. Yet it seems the EC’s grammar is as good as its logic. Anyway, that Energy Union would be “enabled” by three things, per the report, and of course you’d never guess what they are.

Still, for the benefit of any new people in the room, here they are: first, “a fully integrated energy market,” meaning more interconnectors so we can become even more dependent on each other; second, “a decarbonised energy system”, which needs no explanation, and third and adorable, “with natural gas still remaining a part of Europe’s energy consumption, we need a more transparent and competitive well-functioning gas market.”

On the subject of interconnectors, I have misgivings. The reason for these misgivings is that interconnectors and the import/export deals that go with them tend to increase rather than decrease electricity prices. Ironically, interconnectors make a country give up self-sufficiency for import dependence but in fairness, that’s part of the plan — turning a continent into a country. They don’t know it’s not going to happen. Oh, and all that centralisation will require between 40 and 43 billion euro in investments. Every year until 2030. They’re totally not going to raise taxes.

Regarding “a decarbonised energy system”, we see the full extent of the Commission’s derangement on display. We get statements such as “The world is moving faster than ever towards clean energy”, “For every euro invested in fossil fuels, two euros are invested in renewable energy,” and the unquestionably certifiable assertion that “We will deliver decarbonisation, because decarbonisation delivers not only clean energy, but also quality jobs, growth and energy security.” In other news, war is peace, freedom is slavery, and ignorance is strength, and isn’t it fascinating that EU figures have made statements along all these lines recently?

As for the gas market, I thought the European gas market was pretty ordinary as far as transparency and competitiveness are concerned but maybe what the report’s authors mean is this market is not overregulated anywhere near enough so this needs to change. This will totally help bring down the price of gas, just like “joint buying” did.

Back to the magic words for this season of the show. Consider this quote: “An efficient network ensures that energy flows from where it is produced to where it is needed. It mitigates price-peak episodes and ensures that everyone benefits from energy at the best cost. It is thus important to interconnect areas with vast available clean energy potential with European regions with high energy demand, so that affordable energy can be delivered to where it is needed most.”

This is a noble ambition. A flexible ambition. The Chinese tried it. They called it a supergrid. It worked. But it is not without problems as I reported in that linked story ages ago. More pertinently, however, China has done an internal supergrid. The EU still has national legislations and borders. Which means that now there will be pressure to homogenise these, moving closer to a single state — and taking the smart metres that Tammy discusses in her post with us, because digitalisation=good, meaning, of course, control=good.

In other measures, the EC proposes even more flexibility for consumers by advising them to switch from fixed-price electricity supply contracts to, essentially, luck with the weather. And then it talks about long-term power purchase agreements between consumers and windosolar operators. Which will guarantee the former reliable and cheap electricity supply. According to the Commission, obviously, not the laws of physics or the market.

To sum up, the EC proposes that the EU moves closer to supranational centralisation of political control via mutually exclusive energy policies, consumer surveillance and control over access to energy under the guise of flexibility, and yet another double-down on wind and solar, which have been repeatedly — and empirically — proven to be an utter failure. Oh, yes, they also mention battery storage. We are all stunned, I’m sure.

In other news, the Commission has proposed borrowing 150 billion euro for that surge in defence that Saint Ursula mentioned this week. The EU has become a song.