Shell Scenarios Outlook Sees Bright Future For Oil, Gas, And LNG

ByDavid Blackmon, Senior Contributor.

David Blackmon is a Texas-based public policy analyst/consultant.

ANKARA, TURKIYE - SEPTEMBER 02: Shell Senior Executive Wael Sawan gives a speech during the program ... [+]ANADOLU VIA GETTY IMAGES

Fresh off a tour of the National Laboratory in Los Alamos, New Mexico on Wednesday, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright told Fox News host Martha MacCallum that “AI is the next Manhattan Project.” Wright referred there to the project conducted by scientists at Los Alamos during World War II to win the race with Germany to produce the first atomic bombs, a race the American scientists ultimately won. Apparently, scientists and analysts at British major energy company Shell feel the same way.

This becomes evident in the annual Shell Energy Security Scenarios report, in which the authors dedicate major focus on the topic of the impacts AI is likely to have on the global energy equation in the years to come. The report’s creators go so far as to include an entirely new scenario – titled “Surge” – which they say, “explores the prospect of a new wave of economic growth driven by productivity improvements catalysed by AI.”

PROMOTED

In that Surge scenario, Shell projects that adoption and refinement of AI technologies helps create more rapid economic growth which in turn drives higher demand for all forms of energy. At the same time, though, AI adoption also drives rapid advancement in technologies which result in faster cuts in greenhouse gas emissions. Those emissions reductions come about even in the face of continuing strong demand for fossil fuels like oil and natural gas well into the 2040s.

Shell Projects Robust Future Demand for Oil

Where oil is concerned, all three scenarios run by Shell’s researchers envision oil still being used in some form well into the 22nd century. In the company’s lowest-growth “Horizon” scenario, oil is used strictly for petrochemical processes by 2100.

“In the three scenarios the electrification of road transport is the main reason for the world reaching peak oil demand,” the authors write, “with a growing supply of low-carbon fuels also contributing to the subsequent decline of oil over the ensuing decades.”

Forbes Daily: Join over 1 million Forbes Daily subscribers and get our best stories, exclusive reporting and essential analysis of the day’s news in your inbox every weekday.

By signing up, you agree to receive this newsletter, other updates about Forbes and its affiliates’ offerings, our Terms of Service (including resolving disputes on an individual basis via arbitration), and you acknowledge our Privacy Statement.

Sign Up

Shell projection for global oil supply and share of production from new fields through 2040.SHELL SCENARIOS 2025

Demand for crude oil remains much more robust in both the high-AI Surge scenario and in the “Archipelagos” scenario. In that third scenario, Shell envisions that “the security mindset that is very visible today becomes entrenched worldwide, with national self-interest prevailing.”

In both scenarios, global crude demand continues its current rise through shortly after 2030, when it plateaus for several years before starting a gradual decline. By 2060, Surge sees oil demand still at more than 80 million barrels per day (bpd), while demand falls to around 73 million bpd in Archipelagos.

Importantly, the authors emphasize the ongoing need for major investments in the finding and development of new oil reserves to be able to continue meeting future demand. “Given a typical decline rate of around 5% per year for existing fields, continuing demand for oil will require production from new fields in all three scenarios to at least 2040,” the authors write, adding, “In Surge and Archipelagos, some 40% of oil production in 2040 will be from new fields not currently producing…Surge will require significant new production to meet continued oil demand.”

Shell Sees An Even Brighter Future for Gas, LNG

Shell’s scenarios are even more bullish on the future for natural gas in all its forms and uses, including exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), especially in the AI-driven Surge scenario.

In Surge, global natural gas demand rises through the mid-2040s before embarking on a gradual decline as global adoption of renewables and nuclear energy begins to outstrip energy demand growth. Gas demand remains relatively flat through 2040 in Archipelagos “as countries favour domestic resources such as coal and biomass.”

The Horizon scenario, which envisions an accelerating transition to renewable energy, projects a rapid drop in natural gas demand almost immediately. But current political and industry developments appear to make this the least likely of the three Shell scenarios to come about.

Demand for LNG rises robustly through 2030 in all three scenarios, “fuelled by ongoing projects in Qatar and the USA, reaching around 550 million tonnes per year (mtpa) by the end of the decade.”

Shell projection of Global LNG demand in three scenarios.SHELL SCENARIOS 2025

Not surprisingly, Surge projects the strongest LNG demand growth, forecasting an increase of more than 60% through 2040. Surge sees LNG demand still significantly higher in 2060 than today, as does Archipelagos, though the forecast peak demand in that scenario is somewhat lower than in Surge.

The Bottom Line

There is much more in this report, which has long ranked among the industry’s most anticipated and respected annual forecasts. No such study can ever hope to predict the future with exact precision, but the conclusions reached by Shell’s analysts seem right in line with recent relevant events, and trends forecast in other respected studies.

This Shell Scenarios report shows the world still demands and indeed still needs huge volumes of both oil and gas, and that is unlikely to change anytime soon.

Follow me on Twitter or LinkedIn. Check out my website.